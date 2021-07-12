Farmers’ groups oppose farm bills tabled by Maharashtra govt

Organisations representing farmers have opposed the three farm bills tabled in the state legislature on July 6, stating that the proposed laws would not serve the interest of the farmers and the move is in fact an “attempt to crush” the ongoing agitation on the borders of Delhi. Accusing that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state has acted under pressure from the corporate lobby as well as the Centre, the farmers’ groups have threatened to launch a statewide protest to oppose the state’s bills.

MVA government – comprising Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress – had tabled the three bills proposing amendments to the Central farm laws, in both the houses of state legislature. The government has invited suggestions from the farmers, citizens and their organisations on the bills in the next two months before passing them in the winter session in December. The bills were said to be amendments negating the objectionable provisions that are against the farmers’ interest in the Central laws.

Famers’ groups, however, have said that introducing the amendment bills is betraying the farmers and their ongoing protest as all the three ruling parties had extended their support to the stir.

“We had demanded an unequivocal resolution in the monsoon session to demand repealing of the Central farm laws. Instead of that, MVA introduced amendment bills,” a statement by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, an umbrella body of farmer groups supporting the ongoing protest at Delhi border, read.

Ajit Nawale, state general secretary of All India Kisan Sabha, said that the bills tabled by MVA government are not going to serve any purpose and the act of bringing them in haste was a suspicious one.

“In fact, the state government’s bills are more stringent than the laws passed by the Centre. There is no protection given to farmers from getting exploited by middlemen or ensuring that farmers get minimum support prices (MSP). Further, the bill replaces the sub-divisional magistrate as the appellate authority with competent authority, but does not clarify about the authority,” he said.

More than 100 organisations representing farmers have come together in the support of the farmers’ protest and have announced to launch a similar agitation if the bills were not withdrawn by MVA government. According to the farmers’ associations, the state government has made a provision of penalty of up to ₹5 lakh and the imprisonment up to three years for harassment of farmers, but the definition of ‘harassment’ is loose ended. The trader is at the liberty of denying the produce, delaying the transportation of the goods, not abiding with rates agreed upon as these do not lead to the harassment. The bills say MSP will be applicable only if the contract is done for two years, which is not the general practice in Maharashtra.

“The existing APMC (agricultural produce market committee) has a provision of stricter action against such traders by attaching his property and booking him under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code. Section 29(1)(IX) of the APMC Act has powers to market committees to take action against such traders,” said Nawale.

Agriculture minister Dadaji Bhuse said, “The laws have been tabled in the state legislature and are open for suggestions and objections by farmers, their organisations and citizens. We are not claiming that the laws are fool proof or what we have proposed is final. There are two months for deliberations over the bills and organisations opposing them should raise their concerns on an appropriate forum.”

Pratibha Shinde of another organisation, Loksangharsh Morcha, said the outfit does not want the amendment bills tabled because it does not approve them.

“All the three ruling parties have supported the ongoing farmers’ agitation on the Delhi border and had opposed the Centre’s farm laws. Our question now is why did they bring laws which are a replica of the Central laws, with only some minor corrections. The move by MVA government is uncalled for as the Central laws have been stayed by the Supreme Court and are unlikely to be implemented immediately in the country. If MVA so serious about the interest of the farmers, it should have amended the APMC Act, 1963, which also was amended in 2005,” she said.

Shinde said that they doubt if it was a backdoor political move to crush the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

“Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar welcomed Maharashtra government’s move, while leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly said the laws are similar to the Central Acts. This clearly indicates that the bills tabled by state government may help the Modi government in crushing the agitation.”