Farmers ready for dialogue with SAD, says Rajewal

Chandigarh A day after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the formation of a three-member committee to hold talks with farmers due to ongoing protests against his party, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU-Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal on Saturday said farmers were ready for a dialogue as well.

On Friday, the SAD had suspended its 100-day election outreach programme ‘Gal Punjab di Lok Lehar’ campaign till September 10, after violent protests against it in Moga. At least, 50 farmers and seven policemen were injured in clashes which erupted after farmers, allegedly, tried to disrupt the party’s election rally.

“The main concern of farmers and all our unions is to maintain peace in Punjab. For this, we will participate in meetings, if Sukhbir wants to start a dialogue with us,” said Rajewal, on the sidelines of an event at the Chandigarh Press Club on Saturday, where he released the Rotary Club’s poster for ‘Free Limbs’ Camp.

The SAD’s panel comprises Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Prem Singh Chandumajra and Manjinder Singh Sirsa with their brief being to talk to farmers’ organisations to resolve all misunderstandings. Sukhbir has also said that the election campaign will resume from Amloh, district Fatehgarh Sahib, on September 10.

Rajewal added that farmers were planning to start a ‘Mission Punjab’ campaign in the state, ahead of the assembly polls on the lines of ‘Mission Uttar Pradesh’. “Farm unions will soon make a formal announcement on this,” he added.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the stir against the Centre’s three agriculture laws, has announced a ‘Mission Uttar Pradesh’ that will begin from Sunday (September 5), ahead of the 2022 assembly elections there, with the aim to mobilise support for their cause in the BJP-ruled state.