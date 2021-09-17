Farmers show black flags to Ajay Chautala during his Panipat visit

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) president and former MP Ajay Chautala on Thursday faced a protest from farmers during his visit to Panipat on Thursday.

Amid heavy police deployment, hundreds of farmers carrying black flags managed to reach near the venue of the programme at a college.

The farmers gathered to show black flags to Chautala and chanted slogans against the ruling BJP-JJP party leaders. The protesters were led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) district president Sudhir Jakhar.

Farmers said they will continue to protest leaders of the ruling parties on call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha until their demands, including repealing of three agriculture laws, are met.

Panipat deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Virender Saini said to avoid a law and order situation, police had detained some farmers but they were released later. He said no FIR was registered against the farmers.

Chautala had come to hold a meeting of party workers for the JJP’s state-level rally in Nuh on the 108th birth anniversary of former prime minister late Devi Lal on September 25.

Addressing the workers, he also counted the achievements of the BJP-JJP coalition government in the state and urged the workers to strengthen the party on the ground.

SAD chief faces farmers’ protest in Hisar

ROHTAK Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday faced a protest from farmers agitating against Centre’s three farm laws at Hisar’s Ramayana toll plaza.

The incident took place when the SAD chief was going towards Delhi through Ramayana toll plaza where farmers have been camping for the past many months.

After seeing Sukhbir’s cavalcade, farmers, including women, gathered and showed black flags to his cavalcade and raised slogans against him.

The security personnel assisting Badal tried to persuade agitators and struggled to clear the road to ensure safe passage to the SAD leader’s SUV.

Farmer leader Kuldeep Kharad said they protested against Sukhbir to oppose the lathicharge incident on farmers in his September 2 Moga rally.

“We will continue to oppose Badal until he publicly apologises for the Moga rally incident,” he added. HTC