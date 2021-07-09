Fashion designer attacked with knife, robbed of valuables on Mumbai’s EEH

A 22-year-old fashion designer was robbed of her valuables at knife point near Mulund (East) on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) on Wednesday afternoon. When the woman resisted, the accused attacked her, and she suffered serious injuries on her fingers.

Navghar police have registered a case in the matter against the unidentified man.

Sion resident Sejal Thakur was waiting for a friend in the car on a service road in Navghar area. The doors of the car were not locked. A man came from the bushes, opened a door of her car and got inside.

“The man opened the door of the car and pointing a knife on her neck asked her to handover all the valuables. The woman resisted when he tried to pull her gold chain and in the scuffle, he injured her on her fingers,” said a police officer.

The unknown accused then fled from the spot with the valuables. The woman later visited Navghar police station with her friend to lodge a complaint.

“We have registered a case against the unidentified man under section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and are checking the CCTV footages and details of record criminals to trace the accused,” said the officer.

Last week, two incidents of chain snatchings had taken place in the same area on EEH, wherein the accused managed to flee after robbing people.

“We are checking the CCTV footages of Navghar area as well as the toll naka to identify the accused,” said another police officer.

Crime branch officers said they suspect a criminal with past record in such crimes to be behind the robberies.