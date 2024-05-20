 Fate of Kaushambi candidates sealed in EVMs, 52.79% polling recorded - Hindustan Times
Fate of Kaushambi candidates sealed in EVMs, 52.79% polling recorded

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 20, 2024 09:57 PM IST

After the completion of the polling for Kaushambi Lok Sabha seat on Monday evening, EVMs were deposited in Naveen Mandi located in Osa

Voters braved the scorching sun to exercise their right to franchise in Kaushambi parliamentary seat on Monday. Barring a few reports of EVM malfunctioning, names missing from voter lists and stray incidents of workers of rival parties and leaders having a face-off, polling passed off peacefully sans any major disturbance.

Voters queue up at a polling booth to cast their votes in Kaushambi parliamentary constituency on Monday. (HT Photo)
Voters queue up at a polling booth to cast their votes in Kaushambi parliamentary constituency on Monday. (HT Photo)

With over 19 lakh registered voters eligible to vote, early voters made a beeline for their designated polling stations to cast votes in the morning itself to avoid the heat.

By 9am, the parliamentary constituency comprising five assembly seats of Sirathu, Manjhanpur and Chail of Kaushambi district as well as Kunda and Babaganj of Pratapgarh district recorded 10.49% polling and the figure reached 26.12% by 11 am.

Polling, however, witnessed a slowdown amidst rising mercury and the people avoiding the heat. By 1pm, 36.85% voters cast their votes while 43.01 did so by 3pm. By 5pm, the polling percentage finally crossed the halfway mark reaching 50.65%, as per ECI data.

As the polling concluded, the total polling percentage in Kaushambi parliamentary seat reached 52.79%, a dip of 1.77%. In 2019, Kaushambi parliamentary seat had recorded 54.56% polling.

By 6pm, 48.48% voters had cast their votes in Babaganj, 53.09 in Chail, 49.40% in Kunda, the maximum 57.11% in Manjhanpur, and 53.62% in the Sirathi assembly area.

After the completion of the polling for Kaushambi Lok Sabha seat on Monday evening, EVMs were deposited in Naveen Mandi located in Osa. EVMs have been stored under the surveillance of paramilitary personnel. The fate of the candidates now sealed in EVMs will be known after a fortnight on June 4. There was a competition among the polling parties to deposit EVMs quickly in Osa Mandi. There was even an altercation among some polling staff members, however, before the matter could escalate, the police arrived at the site and pacified them. The collection of EVMs continued till late in the night.

