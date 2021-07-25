Father, two children drown in in Kusgaon Khurd

PUNE A father and two children drowned in a waterbody in Kusgaon Khurd area of Maval, Pune, on Sunday morning.

The three were identified as Piraji Ganpati Sule (45), Sai Sule (14), and Sachin Sule (12), all residents of Indrayani Colony in Kamshet. The family are native to Nanded district and the man worked as a labourer, according to the police.

A passer-by noticed the three drowning, but it was too late until he called for help and pulled the bodies out. The children had jumped in a puddle under a waterfall and were not able to gauge the depth, according to police.

The three bodies were taken to the government hospital in Kanhe, Maval, for the postmortem.

The incident was recorded at Kamshet police station as an accidental death.