FDA to check food licences of all street vendors
FDA to check food licences of all street vendors

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:47 AM IST

PUNE The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will launch a drive to check if all eateries in the city have the necessary food licence.

This includes outlets selling tea, vada pav and any fast food.

FDA commissioner Shivaji Desai said, “FDA will run a special drive to register all food outlets in the city and district. Food stall owners need to take a licence by filing an online application available on www.foscos.fssai.gov.in “

Outlets with a turnover below Rs12 lakh per annum will get a licence by paying Rs100 fee per annum.

