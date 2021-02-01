Feral dogs in HP’s high-altitude areas pose threat to wildlife, livestock

The presence of feral dogs in high-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh has raised concerns as they not only threaten the livestock, but adversely impact globally significant species such as snow leopard, according to a survey conducted by the forest department’s wildlife wing.

The issue is more acute in the Spiti region.

The survey conducted in collaboration with the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), Kolkata, concluded that feral dog density was found to be 2.78 individuals per 100 square km on an average ranging from 1.4 to 5.5 individuals in the Lahaul and Pangi landscape.

The survey was conducted under United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP’s) SECURE Himalaya Project.

Such dogs are reported to be leading to biodiversity loss, depredations of wildlife species, and also competing with large carnivores such as the snow leopard, said principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) Archana Sharma. She said globally, few studies were available which documented the impact of feral dogs on wildlife. “In order to understand the distribution pattern, population status, feeding resources and impact in Lahaul-Pangi landscapes, the survey was conducted,” she added.

Camera traps, trail sampling used

The wildlife department used camera traps and trail sampling to assess the feral population which is threatening the wildlife as well as the livestock in the region.

“A multipronged approach of camera trapping, trail sampling, non-invasive genetics and questionnaire survey was used to gather information,” said Dr Lalit Kumar Sharma, scientist, ZSI, Kolkata.

Chief conservator of forest (wildlife)-cum-state nodal officer, SECURE Himalaya project, Anil Thakur said according to the ZSI report, the micro-histological analysis of the feral dogs suggested that they feed on species such as marmot, blue sheep and rodents, but their main diet is domestic livestock, which is a matter of great concern.

Time for mitigation planning

He said though the population density of feral dogs in the surveyed landscape was not alarming, this was the right time to start a mitigation planning of this imminent threat in these high-range Himalayan ecosystems.

“If required, long-term monitoring and more intensive studies will be undertaken to understand possible impact by feral dogs on wildlife using the different monitoring protocols,” he added.

Dr Manoj Thakur, state project officer, SECURE Himalaya, said on the basis of findings of this report, the state forest department and UNDP in collaboration with other line departments and local community-based organisations will start the implementation of strategy proposed by ZSI for management under which dog sterilisation and awareness activities on responsible dog ownership will be undertaken on priority this year.