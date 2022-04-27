Home / Cities / Others / Finger prints from previous murder sites to be matched with ones at Khevrajpur
others

Finger prints from previous murder sites to be matched with ones at Khevrajpur

Police said this would help establish if any particular gang was behind multiple murders in trans-Ganga area including the recent one in which five members of the same family battered to death in Khevrajpur village of Tharwai area.
Finger prints from previous murder sites to be matched with ones at Khevrajpur (file)
Finger prints from previous murder sites to be matched with ones at Khevrajpur (file)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 12:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Prayagraj police will match the finger print samples found at crime scene at Khevrajpur with those found from the murder spots of similar incidents in the past.

Police said this would help establish if any particular gang was behind multiple murders in trans-Ganga area including the recent one in which five members of the same family battered to death in Khevrajpur village of Tharwai area.

Different police teams had visited the spots where multiple murders took place during past few years and spoke to the victims’ kin. They also analysed the modus operandi of assailants.

Till now police teams visited Judapur in Nawabganj where four members of a family were killed and one of the victims was raped in April 2017, Pasiapur in Nawabganj where three of a family were killed in March 2018, Shukulpur in Holagarh where four of a family were killed in July 2020 and Masnipur village where mother daughter duo were killed.

Police teams tried to find other similarities in modus operandi and geographical location of the houses where assailants struck.

Police officials said the pattern in few multiple murder cases have been found similar. “The modus operandi of active vagabond criminal gangs is also being studied,” they added.

SP trans-Ganga Abhishek Agarwal said finger prints found on the spot in earlier cases of multiple murders and those found at the Tharwai murder site will be sent to FSL for matching. “The report will help establish if the same gang was behind the incidents,” he added.

A milk and cattle trader, his wife, daughter and daughter-in-law along with her two-year-old daughter were brutally murdered at Khevrajpur under Tharwai police station of trans-Ganga on Saturday morning. The cattle trader’s son was not at home at the time of incident. In his police complaint, he said, bodies of his pregnant wife and sister were without clothes.

Police officials said only an examination of vaginal swab by experts at FSL could establish if it was a case of rape before murder.

Seven police teams that have been constituted to work out the case have visited settlements of vagabond communities in different parts of the district to get clues about assailants. Police has also been checking people randomly at roadside dhabas, eateries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) will start a loan scheme for prisoners from Yerawada jail (HT FILE PHOTO)

    MSCB to offer loans to 250 Yerawada jail inmates

    PUNE In a first in the country, the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank will start a loan scheme for prisoners from Yerawada jail wherein a total 250 prison inmates will get loans in the first phase after which the loan scheme will be extended to other prisons in the state. The programme will be held in Yerawada prison, Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank chairman Vidyadhar Anaskar said.

  • Gurugram, India - April. 26, 2022: Smoke billows from a site were a massive fire erupted in a garbage pile, near Kankrola village in Sector 6, Industrial Model Township (IMT) Manesar, in Gurugram, India, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. One dead, three injured in the incident according to the reports. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

    Woman dies, 3 hurt as fire breaks out at scrapyard in IMT Manesar

    A 48-year-old woman died while three people were injured after a massive fire broke out at a scrapyard, spanning across 30 acres adjoining a slum cluster, and gutted as many as 100 shanties near Kankrola village in Sector 6, IMT Manesar, on Monday night. Firefighting and rescue operations got over after 14 hours. C caught fire, in which 15 shanties and two vehicles were gutted.

  • Punjab roadways contractual employees‘ union protesting against state government at Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Inter-State Bus Termina in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)

    Statewide protests: ‘Punishment postings’ draw Roadways, PRTC employees’ ire in Ludhiana

    Alleging that Punjab Roadways and PRTC employees were being posted to distant places as punishment for raising their voice against the government, contractual staffers took out a rally at the bus stand on Tuesday. Employee unions held statewide protests and demanded that transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar revoke the transfer orders. District president Satnam Singh said they have been demanding regularisation of contractual staff, and addition of more buses to the fleet.

  • The environment ministry , in January 2010, notified an area up to 5km from the boundary of the park to be ESZ of the Sultanpur National Park. (HT archive)

    Hospital, real estate projects likely to come up around Sultanpur National Park

    Two private housing projects and a private medical college and hospital are likely to come up in the so-called eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) around Sultanpur National Park in Gurugram according to minutes of the latest meeting of the National Board for Wildlife. There is also a zonal master plan for the management of the ESZ. Member of NBWL, R Sukumar said that bio-medical waste generated from the hospital should not flow into the sanctuary according to the minutes.

  • The community radio will preserve, promote and popularise the unique cultural identity of Uttar Pradesh. (Pic for representation)

    UP culture dept to launch community radio

    Lucknow To preserve, promote and popularise the unique cultural identity of Uttar Pradesh, the state government will start a community radio - 'Jai Ghosh' at Sangeet Natak Akademi. Culture department officials said that they would publish 75 books depicting the rich history of 75 districts of the state on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav. The department, in its six-month action plan, has promised to organise One District-One Special Cultural Event in every district.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out