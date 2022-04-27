Finger prints from previous murder sites to be matched with ones at Khevrajpur
Prayagraj police will match the finger print samples found at crime scene at Khevrajpur with those found from the murder spots of similar incidents in the past.
Police said this would help establish if any particular gang was behind multiple murders in trans-Ganga area including the recent one in which five members of the same family battered to death in Khevrajpur village of Tharwai area.
Different police teams had visited the spots where multiple murders took place during past few years and spoke to the victims’ kin. They also analysed the modus operandi of assailants.
Till now police teams visited Judapur in Nawabganj where four members of a family were killed and one of the victims was raped in April 2017, Pasiapur in Nawabganj where three of a family were killed in March 2018, Shukulpur in Holagarh where four of a family were killed in July 2020 and Masnipur village where mother daughter duo were killed.
Police teams tried to find other similarities in modus operandi and geographical location of the houses where assailants struck.
Police officials said the pattern in few multiple murder cases have been found similar. “The modus operandi of active vagabond criminal gangs is also being studied,” they added.
SP trans-Ganga Abhishek Agarwal said finger prints found on the spot in earlier cases of multiple murders and those found at the Tharwai murder site will be sent to FSL for matching. “The report will help establish if the same gang was behind the incidents,” he added.
A milk and cattle trader, his wife, daughter and daughter-in-law along with her two-year-old daughter were brutally murdered at Khevrajpur under Tharwai police station of trans-Ganga on Saturday morning. The cattle trader’s son was not at home at the time of incident. In his police complaint, he said, bodies of his pregnant wife and sister were without clothes.
Police officials said only an examination of vaginal swab by experts at FSL could establish if it was a case of rape before murder.
Seven police teams that have been constituted to work out the case have visited settlements of vagabond communities in different parts of the district to get clues about assailants. Police has also been checking people randomly at roadside dhabas, eateries.
-
MSCB to offer loans to 250 Yerawada jail inmates
PUNE In a first in the country, the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank will start a loan scheme for prisoners from Yerawada jail wherein a total 250 prison inmates will get loans in the first phase after which the loan scheme will be extended to other prisons in the state. The programme will be held in Yerawada prison, Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank chairman Vidyadhar Anaskar said.
-
Woman dies, 3 hurt as fire breaks out at scrapyard in IMT Manesar
A 48-year-old woman died while three people were injured after a massive fire broke out at a scrapyard, spanning across 30 acres adjoining a slum cluster, and gutted as many as 100 shanties near Kankrola village in Sector 6, IMT Manesar, on Monday night. Firefighting and rescue operations got over after 14 hours. C caught fire, in which 15 shanties and two vehicles were gutted.
-
Statewide protests: ‘Punishment postings’ draw Roadways, PRTC employees’ ire in Ludhiana
Alleging that Punjab Roadways and PRTC employees were being posted to distant places as punishment for raising their voice against the government, contractual staffers took out a rally at the bus stand on Tuesday. Employee unions held statewide protests and demanded that transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar revoke the transfer orders. District president Satnam Singh said they have been demanding regularisation of contractual staff, and addition of more buses to the fleet.
-
Hospital, real estate projects likely to come up around Sultanpur National Park
Two private housing projects and a private medical college and hospital are likely to come up in the so-called eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) around Sultanpur National Park in Gurugram according to minutes of the latest meeting of the National Board for Wildlife. There is also a zonal master plan for the management of the ESZ. Member of NBWL, R Sukumar said that bio-medical waste generated from the hospital should not flow into the sanctuary according to the minutes.
-
UP culture dept to launch community radio
Lucknow To preserve, promote and popularise the unique cultural identity of Uttar Pradesh, the state government will start a community radio - 'Jai Ghosh' at Sangeet Natak Akademi. Culture department officials said that they would publish 75 books depicting the rich history of 75 districts of the state on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav. The department, in its six-month action plan, has promised to organise One District-One Special Cultural Event in every district.
