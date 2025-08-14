FIR against 11, including father, for selling minor, forced marriage in Rajasthan

Bikaner: Eleven people, including the girl’s father and other family members, have been named in an FIR for allegedly selling a 15-year-old girl for ₹5 lakh and forcibly marrying her to a 50-year-old man against her consent in Rajasthan, police said. The minor’s mother lodged an FIR against 11 people at the Khajuwala police station area on August 12. (Representative Photo)

The minor’s mother lodged an FIR against 11 people at the Khajuwala police station area on August 12. “A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006,” station house officer (SHO) Surendra Kumar Prajapat said.

The mother alleged that a proposal to marry her 15-year-old daughter came from a 50-year-old man, which she had opposed. However, her husband and son pressured her, claiming that the agreement had already been made.

“The mother, in her complaint, alleged that greed for money motivated the forced marriage. On August 6, a woman accompanied by the father and several others reportedly threatened the minor and forcibly took her away. She was held captive for three days at an unknown location. The mother was also prevented from helping her daughter during this period,” an officer said.

The minor was brought back home on August 9, allegedly under the influence of intoxicants. “That night, a group, including a Maulvi, arrived, and a forced marriage ceremony was carried out while the mother was locked in a room. Following the marriage, the 50-year-old husband allegedly attempted to sexually assault the girl,” the officer said.

Police is yet record a statement from the girl, who have escaped and returned to her mother.