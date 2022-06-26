FIR against SP MLA for blocking govt work in Pratapgarh
Pratapgarh police on Saturday lodged an FIR against Samajwadi Party MLA from Raniganj constituency RK Verma and his 55 supporters for blocking government works and under other relevant sections of the IPC.
A video had gone viral on social media on Saturday in which Verma was seen pushing walls of an under-construction government engineering college in his constituency. Verma had during his visit to the construction site on June 23, alleged anomalies in construction as bricks fell off a recently constructed wall at his push.
The case has been registered at the Kandhai police station on the complaint of Mohd Irshad, the project manager of the Noida-based construction firm.
In his complaint Irshad alleged that the SP MLA and his supporters pushed and demolished part of the college building wall which was constructed the same day. He claimed that Verma and his supporters also threatened the company’s workers when they raised objections.
SHO of Kandhai police station Trilokinath Pandey said an FIR has been lodged against six persons including MLA RK Verma, his supporters VL Patel, Dinesh Singh, Dinesh Patel and MLA’s brother Monu. FIR has also been registered against about 40 to 50 others.
“Further investigation is now on,” the SHO said.
Officials of the rural engineering services had also visited the under-construction site after the video went viral on social media. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on June 24 had shared a video on social media claiming the poor quality of construction of the college building in Pratapagrh. The video shared from Akhilesh Yadav’s verified Twitter account showed a brick pillar come crashing down after the SP MLA pushed at it. “This will be a four-storey building,” the MLA was heard claiming in the video.
-
Jharkhand bypolls: Cong's Shilpi Neha Tirkey wins Mandar by over 23,000 votes
Congress candidate Shilpi Neha Tirkey won the by-election to Jharkhand's Mandar seat on Sunday, defeating her nearest rival, BJP's Gangotri Kujur, by a margin of 23,517 votes, an official said. Shilpi Neha, the daughter of former legislator Bandhu Tirkey and also supported by the ruling JMM-led coalition, secured a total of 95,062 votes and gave credit to the people of Mandar for her success. Kujur bagged a total of 71,545 votes, the official said.
-
Don’t make Agnipath prestige issue, scrap scheme: Pratibha Singh to Union govt
State Congress president Pratibha Singh on Sunday urged the government to not make 'Agnipath' a prestige issue and roll back the short-term recruitment scheme, which has sparked nationwide protests. “The scheme – which envisages recruitment of personnel below officer rank in the army, air force, and navy for four years, including six months training – is neither in the interest of the country nor the army,” the Mandi MP said.
-
Wastewater reuse system to be set up at Lavale village
The Symbiosis International University, through the Department of Science and Technology and European Union-funded action and research project, will set up a water disinfection system and nature-based treated wastewater reuse for agriculture in Lavale village. The project also aims to better monitor water pollution levels in real-time mode.
-
Maharashtra crisis: Another Sena minister en route to Guwahati, may join rebels
Another Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant has gone incommunicado on Sunday and is reportedly on Uday Samant's way to Guwahati from Surat to join the rebel group. Far, state cabinet ministers Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sandipan Bhumre, and ministers of state Shamburaje Desai and Abdul Sattar (all Shiv Sena) have joined the camp of rebels.
-
Man arrested in Pune for raping 22-year-old colleague
A 32-year-old man working in a multinational IT company based in Hinjewadi was arrested for allegedly raping a 22-year-old colleague at his residence on two occasions. The incidents took place on June 6 and June 10 this year. The accused called the complainant at his residence to complete office work on June 6. On 25 June, again the accused called her to his apartment. However, this time, she decided to lodge a police complaint.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics