 FIR filed against Prayagraj's SRN hospital docs for alleged assault, molestation
Wednesday, Sep 04, 2024
New Delhi
FIR filed against Prayagraj’s SRN hospital docs for alleged assault, molestation

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Sep 04, 2024 05:10 AM IST

A short video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing some individuals assaulting a youth lying on a hospital bed while a woman and a man tried to rescue him.

An FIR was registered at Kotwali police station on Tuesday against three unidentified doctors at SRN Hospital for allegedly assaulting three attendants, including a middle-aged woman, on Monday night. The woman also claimed she was molested by the assailants.

For representation only (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In her complaint to Kotwali police, the woman from Banda district stated that she had come to SRN Hospital for her daughter-in-law’s treatment, accompanied by her son and nephew. In the evening, she sent her nephew to ward number 12 in the old building to show medical test reports and medicines to the doctors. Upon hearing her nephew’s cries, they rushed to the ward, where she claimed to find three doctors assaulting him. When she objected, the doctors took them inside the cabin and allegedly thrashed her, her son, and her nephew. She also accused the doctors of molesting her and tearing her clothes.

DCP Deepak Bhukar confirmed that an FIR has been filed under relevant sections of the IPC against the unidentified assailants, and efforts are ongoing to identify them.

