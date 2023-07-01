Eid-ul-Azha: 50 people booked for performing namaz on road

KANPUR Police lodged an FIR against nearly 50 people for performing namaz on the road on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha in Jajmau. This was in violation of the pre-agreed terms and conditions and prohibitory orders on the assembly of people at public places. For representation (HT Photo)

Sub-inspector Dharvendra Kumar, who lodged the FIR, said that the issue of praying on the road had already been discussed with the peace committees and local Eidgah committees.

At Dada Miyan Eidgah, about 50 people who brought their own mats and cloth pieces observed the prayers on the road despite being asked not to do so. ACP Cantt, Brij Narayan Singh, said a case has been registered and the police are examining the video footage and still pictures to identify these people.

Previously, during Eid-ul-Fitr, police had registered three FIRs against 1,700 people in Jajmau, Bajaria, and Babupurwa police stations for the same offence.

