FIR against four for insulting national flag in Prayagraj

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Aug 18, 2023 02:00 AM IST

Holagarh police lodged an FIR against four named and unidentified persons for insulting the Tricolour by spreading it on a table for serving snacks at a madrasa. Locals and traders protested the incident, and further action will be taken against those involved.

Holagarh police on Wednesday night lodged an FIR against four named and a few unnamed persons for insulting the Tricolour.

FIR against four for insulting national flag in Prayagraj (Pic for representation)
In a video and photographs which went viral on social media, the Tricolour was seen being spread on a table for serving snacks at Independence Day programme at a madrasa.

Enraged over the incident, locals and traders staged a protest.

ACP Soraon Jang Bahadur said an FIR had been registered against four named persons. Others involved in the insult to Tricolour were also being identified following which further action will be taken, he added.

As per reports, photographs and videos of madrasa Gausia Islamia Zeenatul Uloom at Dahiyawa Bazar area went viral in which some persons were seen sitting on chairs with a table on which Tricolour was seen spread under snacks and food.

Residents of Dahiyawa Bazar and traders staged a protest over the incident. Taking prompt action, police lodged an FIR against four persons seen in the video on complaint of a trader leader Pawan Jaiswal on Wednesday night.

Those named in the FIR were identified as madrasa manager Tawwab Ansari, staff Nanhe Qureshi and guests Kuldeep Kesarwani and Sanjay Kesarwani of Dahiyawa Bazar area. Police investigation revealed that after the Independence Day programme, the Tricolour cloth was spread on the table to serve snacks to guests.

