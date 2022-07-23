‘Fire audits of govt buildings in Prayagraj reveal many shortcomings’
Making it to the district court premises on time in case of a fire incident or any other emergency would prove to be a tough task for firefighters, revealed the fire audit conducted by fire department. The department has urged the administration to make arrangements for a clear passage for fire tenders.
It has requested for similar arrangements at the High Court where movement of a fire tender may be a difficult task in case of emergency.
After the audit of High Court, district court and some other government buildings earlier, the fire department has urged the concerned departments for maintenance of fire safety systems as much of the system often goes defunct due to negligence and may not work during emergency situation. Moreover, around 50 high-rise private buildings in the city have also been given notices as their fire safety systems were found to be defunct, fire officials said.
Chief fire officer (CFO) RK Pandey says the fire safety systems include alarm, hose reel, sprinkler, hydrant, extinguisher etc. Some of the fire safety systems installed at government buildings may become defunct in the absence of annual maintenance. Hose reel is made of rubber and dries up, also the fire alarm system may get defunct due to dust while sprinklers and other equipment also go defunct due to negligence.
“Letters have been forwarded to concerned departments after inspections at regular intervals. After fire audits, notices were given to around 50 high-rise in the city to get their fire safety systems updated as they were found defunct. The concerned departments showed negligence in maintenance of fire safety equipment at government buildings under the Annual Maintenance Contract system claiming lack of budget. In private high-rise, the builders refuse to fund the maintenance once he has sold the flats,” he added.
He further said that fire audit of the High Court, district court, UPPSC, science faculty of AU and other government buildings have been carried out in the past and concerned authorities were reprimanded for the defunct systems. However, little action was taken for maintenance of the fire safety systems. Situation was found poor at SRN hospital and a notice was also given to the concerned authorities. Fire safety at district court was found satisfactory but heavy rush of traffic may pose serious problem in case of any emergency situation. Movement of fire tender near High Court will also be a tough task on working days.
Girls outshine boys in Class 10 CBSE exam
Pune: The Central Board of Secondary Education declared the much-awaited Class 10 results on Friday wherein the Pune region reported a pass percentage of 97.41 per cent. Pass percentage among girls in Pune region was 98.02 per cent and boys was 96.98 per cent. Only 2.41 per cent students from Pune region have been placed under compartment. Delhi Public School reported the highest scoring student percentage with 99.6 per cent.
Daily entry passes only for meeting concerned authorities: Secretariat
The Uttar Pradesh secretariat has decided not to allow daily visitors to roam around in different buildings and meet other ministers or officers on the basis of the daily entry pass issued to them. The secretariat administration department has issued an order stating that the daily entry pass was valid for three hours and was only for meeting the authorities on whose recommendations they are issued.
Hotel manager held for announcing sale of liquor near entrance of prominent university
The Loni Kalbhor Police have arrested a hotel manager after a Facebook post by Pune senior lawyer Adv Asim Sarode's post stating that the said hotel had put up an advertisement “unlimited liquor for two hours for Rs 799” outside the gate of a prominent private university went viral on social media. The manager has been identified as Deviprasad Subhash Shetty (33), a resident of Shewalwadi in Haveli.
Crime against women and children in UP: Over 2,700 convicted and punished since March 25
With regular and effective pursuance in courts, the state government has got as many as 2,752 accused convicted and punished for committing heinous crimes like sexual offences against children and women, rape and other offences since the formation of Yogi government 2.0 in Uttar Pradesh. Another mafia of Azamgarh Dhruv Singh alias Kuntoo Singh was awarded ten years of rigorous imprisonment and penalty was imposed against him.
Youth booked for raping 17-year-old he befriended on social media
The Khadak Police have booked a youth for allegedly raping a seventeen-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage. The incident took place nine months ago and the first information report (FIR) was lodged on July 21. The victim's mother has lodged a complaint in the case. The police have lodged the FIR under IPC 376 (rape).
