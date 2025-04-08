Menu Explore
Fire breaks out at economics and statistics building in Lucknow, govt files gutted

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 08, 2025 07:53 PM IST

Blaze caused by a short circuit in the washroom on the second floor, which spread to the third floor from outside, say officials

LUCKNOW A fire broke out in the economics and statistics building behind Yojana Bhawan in Gomti Nagar on Tuesday morning, reportedly destroying government files and computer systems. As soon as the power supply of the building was switched on, a fire broke out due to short circuit in the washroom on the second floor, which spread to the third floor from outside, said officials.

Smoke billowing out of the building in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Sourced)
Smoke billowing out of the building in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Sourced)

Seeing smoke and flames from the building, people living nearby informed the police, after which two fire engines reached the spot to bring the fire under control. Hazratganj fire station officer (FSO) Rajkumar said the fire station received information about the fire from the control room.

“We reached the spot with two fire engines. The fire had broken out on the second and third floors of the building, which was extinguished,” the FSO added.

According to chief fire officer Mangesh Kumar, a unit reached both floors with rescue equipment through the stairs. “The ventilation rooms were opened and the smoke was cleared. The blaze was completely put out in about 30 minutes,” he added.

