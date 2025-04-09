Fire on 4th floor flat in posh Mahanagar colony; none hurt

LUCKNOW Panic gripped a posh colony in Mahanagar after a fire broke out in a flat on Wednesday morning allegedly due to an electricity short circuit. Fire department personnel, along with the Lucknow police, reached the site and managed to control the blaze within 30 minutes, with no loss of life, said officials. Firemen reached out to the flat through hydraulic platform. (Sourced)

According to fire station officer (Hazratganj) Ramkumar Rawat, the fire broke out on a fourth floor flat of Rajesh Chandra Sharma (No. C 404) at Shalimar Gallant in Mahanagar. “The incident happened around 10:37am when the information was received on the CUG number,” he added.

The FSO said 4-5 people live in the flat, but when the fire broke out, only an elderly caretaker was present in the house. “Household items were burnt to ashes,” he added.

The residents, who came down rushing, said the flames were huge and the building was filled with smoke.

Chief fire officer (Lucknow) Mangesh Kumar said two fire tenders and hydraulic platform units immediately left for the site while two fire tenders from the Indira Nagar fire station were also dispatched. “The fire was completely extinguished after about 30 minutes of tireless efforts,” he said.