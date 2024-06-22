 Fire-fighting, alarm systems to be part of Bhadohi mart revamp - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fire-fighting, alarm systems to be part of Bhadohi mart revamp

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Jun 22, 2024 08:47 PM IST

Bhadohi Carpet Expo Mart is undergoing rejuvenation with modern fire-fighting systems, alarm, and public address systems at a cost of ₹53.30 lakh to boost carpet exports.

The rejuvenation process of the Bhadohi Carpet Expo Mart has commenced, aimed at outfitting it with state-of-the-art fire-fighting, alarm and public address systems following the instructions by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

This enhancement initiative is being overseen by the Bhadohi Industrial Development Authority, with plans to complete all processes within the next three months at a cost of 53.30 lakh.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Carpet Export Promotion Council director Piyush Barnwal said, “So far, just one carpet expo is organised each year. Equipping Bhadohi Carpet Expo Mart with state-of-the-art facilities will certainly help us organise more carpet expos every year. Eventually, we will be able to draw more foreign buyers which will result in more business.”

Bhadohi is renowned nationally and internationally for its carpet production, with over 100,000 looms, more than 500 export units, and an active workforce of 63,000. BIDA was formed to promote the industrial environment in Bhadohi and its overall development.

BIDA covers an area of 314 square kilometers (31,400 hectares) including Bhadohi town, in which 328 revenue villages have been included.

These regions are being developed through various projects encompassing industrial, residential, commercial, warehousing-centric, and infrastructure facilities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Fire-fighting, alarm systems to be part of Bhadohi mart revamp
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On