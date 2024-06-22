Fire-fighting, alarm systems to be part of Bhadohi mart revamp

The rejuvenation process of the Bhadohi Carpet Expo Mart has commenced, aimed at outfitting it with state-of-the-art fire-fighting, alarm and public address systems following the instructions by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. For representation only (HT File Photo)

This enhancement initiative is being overseen by the Bhadohi Industrial Development Authority, with plans to complete all processes within the next three months at a cost of ₹53.30 lakh.

Carpet Export Promotion Council director Piyush Barnwal said, “So far, just one carpet expo is organised each year. Equipping Bhadohi Carpet Expo Mart with state-of-the-art facilities will certainly help us organise more carpet expos every year. Eventually, we will be able to draw more foreign buyers which will result in more business.”

Bhadohi is renowned nationally and internationally for its carpet production, with over 100,000 looms, more than 500 export units, and an active workforce of 63,000. BIDA was formed to promote the industrial environment in Bhadohi and its overall development.

BIDA covers an area of 314 square kilometers (31,400 hectares) including Bhadohi town, in which 328 revenue villages have been included.

These regions are being developed through various projects encompassing industrial, residential, commercial, warehousing-centric, and infrastructure facilities.