First aid kits must at all govt schools in UP

: All government-run primary, upper primary and secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh will now be required to maintain first aid kits stocked with essential medicines to cater to the immediate healthcare needs of students. In a letter dated April 10, director general of Medical and Health Services, UP, Dr Ratan Pal Singh Suman, directed the director general (school education), Kanchan Verma, to ensure that all such schools have appropriate First Aid arrangements on their premises. These kits are to include a set of specified medicines for emergency use. Any missing medicines will be provided based on consultation with doctors at the respective Primary Health Centres (For representation only)

The list of essential items includes ORS powder, paracetamol for fever, Ondem for vomiting, Metrogyl syrup for stomach infections, Dicyclomine syrup for abdominal pain, Betadine ointment for cuts and wounds, cotton, bandages, Digene tablets for acidity, and Diclofenac gel for muscular pain, officials from the state education departments confirmed.

Separate lists have been prepared for primary/upper primary and secondary schools. In response to the directive, on April 14, the DG (school education) issued instructions to all district inspectors of Schools (DIoSs) and Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSAs) to ensure compliance. Medicines are to be administered to students only upon the advice of a qualified MBBS doctor.

The DG (school education) further instructed that the purchase of first aid boxes and medicines be done using the composite school grant provided annually under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. The directive also mandates the availability of these essential medicines in all schools functioning under their jurisdiction.

Confirming the initiative, DIoS-Prayagraj, PN Singh, said, “Red Cross and Bharat Scout and Guide teams have been established in all schools, with trained teachers capable of administering First Aid. Many schools already have kits in place. Any missing medicines will be provided based on consultation with doctors at the respective Primary Health Centres (PHCs).”

For primary and upper primary schools, the first aid kits must include ORS powder, tablet Ofloxacin (100 mg), syrup paracetamol, Ondem, Syrup Metrogyl, Syrup Dicyclomine, Betadine ointment, cotton, gauze and bandages, bandaids, and diclofenac gel. Meanwhile, for secondary schools, the specified medicines are ORS powder, tablet paracetamol (500 mg), tablet Dicyclomine (20 mg), tablet Ofloxacin (200 mg), tablet Ondem (4 mg), Metrogyl (200 mg), Digene, Diclofenac, Betadine ointment, cotton, gauze and bandages, and bandaids.