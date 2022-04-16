First battalion of J&K celebrates its 150th anniversary
The first battalion of Jammu and Kashmir, famous for taking part in the two world wars, celebrated the 150th anniversary of its raising day at Dalhousie Military Station, a defence official on Friday said.
Raised by Maharaja Ranbir Singh on April 13, 1873, at Satwari Lines in Jammu, the battalion has earned the title of ‘Saviours of Poonch’ for its bravery in ‘Battle of Poonch’, and was awarded battle honour of Poonch and theatre honour of Jammu and Kashmir. “First battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (Raghu Partap) celebrated its 150th raising day on 13th April 2022 at Dalhousie Military Station,” a defence spokesperson said.
Northern Command chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, along with many senior officers and veterans, attended the events that lasted till Friday, he added.
The battalion has the unique distinction of participating in both the world wars, both times under the leadership of Indian-origin officers, the spokesperson said.
The battalion’s gallant contribution in various wars around the world has been recognised with five battle honours. It won these honours during campaigns in Hunza and Nagar (1891-92), Megiddo (1914-18), Nablus (1914-18), Palestine (1914-18), and the Third Afghan War (1919-20), he said.
During the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the battalion’s gallant action in the ‘Battle of Syamganj’ was pivotal in the liberation of Bangladesh. For it, the unit was recognised with the battle honour of Syamganj and theatre honour of East Pakistan.
The battalion since has proved its mettle in various low-intensity conflict operations in J&K and North East, the spokesperson added.
-
Nayagaon resident gets ₹5.62 lakh power bill shocker
A Nayagaon resident was in for a shock as he received a bill of ₹5.62 lakh for electricity consumption for the month of March. Other residents of the area have also been complaining of inflated bills for the past several months. A practising lawyer at Punjab and Haryana high court, ID Singla, who stays in Nayagaon's Shivalik Vihar said that on an average, he pays around ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 a month.
-
BJP is bulldozing India’s constitution, says Mehbooba
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday blamed the ruling BJP for “bulldozing India's constitution' in the backdrop of Madhya Pradesh government's demolition orders. The People's Democratic Party president also blamed the majority community for not raising their voices in support of minorities. Mehbooba, in a series of tweets, said that BJP has wrecked the idea of India.“ Mehbooba further termed this attitude worrying.
-
Chandigarh: 2 held for stealing woman’s purse, withdrawing ₹1.2 lakh from her account
The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested two men for stealing a woman's purse in Sector 26 and withdrawing ₹1.26 lakh from hOne Uma Yadav Singh, a resident of Rewari, Haryana'sbank account. The accused have been identified as Sandeep (26) and Sachin Bainiwal (24), both natives of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh. Police said that the duo had stolen Yadav's purse from her car.
-
A fear-driven move: AAP on Himachal CM’s announcement about freebies
Aam Aadmi Party's national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia on Friday made a calibrated attack on the saffron party soon after Jai Ram Thakur announced freebies for Himachal people. The AAP leaders described chief minister's announcement of free power on the occasion of 75th Himachal Day as a 'fear-driven move'.
-
75th Himachal Day: Free power up to 125 units for all, no water bill in villages, says Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday announced a 50% relaxation in fare in HRTC buses for women, free power to all up to 125 units, and no water bill in rural areas of the poll-bound hill state. Jai Ram was presiding over the 75th state-level Himachal Day function in Chamba . “The rural families will also get free water and financial benefits up to ₹30 crore,” he said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics