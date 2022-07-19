First Monday of Shrawan: Mammoth crowd turns up in Kashi temples
Around four lakh devotees offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) Temple in Varanasi on the first Monday of the holy Shrawan month.
Chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ reverberated in the air as long queues of devotees were witnessed outside the KV Temple. The newly unveiled KV corridor has been decked up on the occasion and though all the entry points were full, many devotees specially preferred entering the temple via the KV corridor gate on the Ganga ghat.
Right from entry point till the KV temple, a red carpet was rolled out for devotees.
Rush of devotees was also seen outside other temples, including Mrityunjay Mahadev, Gauri Kedareshwar, Tilbhandeshwar, Omkareshwar, Markandey Mahadev, Vishwanath Temple, BHU, Sarangnath Mahadev, Shooltankeshwar Mahadev, Rameshwar Mahadev.
Commissioner of police, Varanasi, A Satish Ganesh inspected security arrangements at KV Corridor. He interacted with devotees and was also seen offering water to the elderly who had arrived from far and near for seeking the blessings of the almighty.
With the commissioner showing the way, other police personnel also helped the people and were spotted assisting the ‘divyang (specially-abled)’ enter the KV temple.
After temple visits and performing other religious rituals, the devotees were seen enjoying various delicacies of Kashi.
-
Man held for posing as Muslim and uploading derogatory posts in Kodagu: Police
Kodagu police arrested a man on Monday for uploading objectionable posts on a Hindu goddess impersonating a Muslim man, officials said. Police said the arrested man has been identified as Divin Devaiah, a resident of Kedamulluru in Virajpet taluk in the Kodagu district. The accused had opened an account in the name of Muslim youth and posted the messages.
-
A century and a half of weather forecasting
We've been having an extended run of wet, grey days in the city, and the citizenry's patience, as it scans the unchanging weather forecast, is wearing thin. Never mind that we're well-insulated from the pralaya-like conditions in Mumbai and Ahmedabad and the freak 40-degree C temperatures across Europe and China – as everyone knows, you aren't truly Bengalurean unless you dial up the whinge when the weather is anything but perfect.
-
Kumaraswamy slams BJP over GST hike, faces Congress backlash
Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre over the hike in taxes, minutes after casting hKumaraswamy'sballot in the presidential election. “No matter what their mistakes, they here (state) will justify it. They have made it a habit to tell 100 lies and make one truth,” Kumaraswamy said.
-
Karnataka CM Bommai asks sellers to not hike rate of dairy items
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that the hike in milk and curd prices can be avoided by claiming reimbursements. Prices of milk and curd will effectively go up by around ₹2 for a 200 ml packet, and dealers have already started charging higher prices. Several other items would get more expensive, which include atta (flour), paneer, curd, and hospital rooms with rent above ₹5,000. Meanwhile, an will be levied on tetra packs.
-
Single-use plastic worth ₹1.14 cr seized between Sept 2019-June 2022: BBMP
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) seized nearly 7,300 cases of singles use plastic, valued at ₹1.14 crore, between September 2019 to June 2022, officials aware of the matter said on Monday. “Anything that comes under single use (plastic) is banned. There is no quantification as such,” Dr Trilok Chandra, the special commissioner (health), BBMP, said. Chandra said that the civic agency is targeting all establishments that use single-use plastic and manufacturers who make them.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics