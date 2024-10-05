First-time voters seek change, want more jobs in Gurugram

Gurugram: For many first-time voters in Gurugram, casting their vote is more than just fulfilling a civic duty — it’s an opportunity to bring about real change in their communities. On polling day, young urban voters were full of optimism about their key role in shaping the future of the state. A group of first time voters after casting their ballots in Gurugram on Saturday. (AGENCIES)

Nineteen-year-old Savya Mathur, a resident of Sector 48, expressed her enthusiasm as she cast her vote for the first time on Saturday. “I have been waiting for this moment to make my voice heard,” she said. Mathur, like many of her peers, is hopeful that her vote will contribute to better infrastructure and more job opportunities for the youth. “This is my chance to actively participate in the development of my state, and I want to see better roads, public transport, and employment prospects.”

Similarly, Anannay Singh Dhankhar, 19, a resident of Palam Vihar, shared his expectations for change. “I voted for better education policies, job opportunities, improved infrastructure, and overall development,” he said. Dhankhar believes that investing in education and infrastructure will have a lasting impact on Gurgaon’s future and expressed a desire for policies that focus on youth empowerment.

Several first-time voters also highlighted the need for practical changes in everyday life, such as better traffic management and public safety. Harsh Tharani (19), another first-time voter, voiced his concerns about the city’s traffic mismanagement. “I voted for better traffic management and transport facilities. We need better roads and smarter solutions to handle the growing number of vehicles on the roads,” Tharani said. For him, the solution to Gurgaon’s congestion lies in proper urban planning and development of transport infrastructure.

Arjun Arya Garg, a resident of Vipul Greens on Sohna Road, emphasised the need for safer streets, especially for women. “I voted for better safety during late hours. It’s important that people feel secure when moving around the city, especially at night,” Garg explained. He added that he expects the new government to prioritise law and order, ensuring that Gurgaon lives up to its title of a ‘Millennium City.’

Safety was also a significant concern for Komal Khurana, 19, a resident of DLF Phase-1, who echoed the sentiments of many of her peers. “The city has a lot to offer, but we need to make it safer and more accessible for everyone, especially young women. Voting is my way of demanding better security measures.”

On the other hand, Ria Kumar, a resident of Sector 46 and a student preparing for higher education, focused on the need for affordable educational institutions. “I want better education policies and more professional colleges that don’t burn a hole in our parents’ pockets. Higher education needs to be more accessible to all,” she said. Ria, like many others, hopes that the new government will work on educational reforms and provide more affordable options for higher studies.

As these first-time voters left polling stations, their excitement was palpable. The common theme among them was the desire for real change—whether it be in education, infrastructure, safety, or transport.