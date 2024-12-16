Five arrested for abduction and gangrape of minor girl in Tripura: Police

Five people were arrested for the abduction and gangrape of a 16-year-old girl at a village in South Tripura district, police said. A team of police conducted a search and arrested them from different locations in the district on Sunday. (Representative file photo)

All the accused were produced before court on Monday, said a senior police official.

Police said that the incident took place on December 13 when two accused persons allegedly took her to a rubber plantation farm from her home. Three other accused persons were waiting for them on the spot after which all of them allegedly gangraped her after which they dropped her home at night.

After reaching home, she narrated her ordeal to her mother who then filed a complaint against those involved at a local police outpost under Santirbazar police station on December 14.

On the basis of the complaint, a team of police conducted a search and arrested them from different locations in the district on Sunday.

After they were produced in court, the lawyer of two accused persons claimed they were minors by showing their Aadhaar cards.

However, the court asked the police to verify the documents and produced them again before the court on Monday.

“We arrested the five accused persons from different places in the district on Sunday based on the complaint. We took charges of abduction, gangrape and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act against the accused persons and produced them before the court”, said officer in-charge of Santirbazar police station Ashutosh Sharma.