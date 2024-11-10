Menu Explore
Man films private moments with girlfriend, uses it to rape her with 5 friends in Odisha

ByHT News Desk
Nov 10, 2024 06:55 PM IST

The victim lodged a complaint to the Badambadi police station in Cuttack, alleging that six accused including her boyfriend, raped her.

A 19-year-old college girl was allegedly raped by her boyfriend and five others in Odisha's Cuttack several times while the act was videographed and used to blackmail her, the police said on Friday.

Six people, including a minor, used the video to rape her. (Representational image)
Six people, including a minor, used the video to rape her. (Representational image)

Six accused, including a minor, had been arrested in the matter.

According to PTI, the victim lodged a complaint to the Badambadi police station in Cuttack, alleging that the accused including her boyfriend, raped her.

Victim's boyfriend used their private video to blackmail her

The victim claimed that her boyfriend captured a video of their intimate moments when she had gone to a cafe with him in Cuttack during the Dussehra festival to celebrate her birthday. The cafe owner was allegedly involved and helped the boy capture the video on his phone.

READ | RG Kar murder case: TMC MLA claims Left parties ‘remote controlling’ doctors' protests

All of them threatened the woman by showing her those intimate videos and raped her several times, Cuttack DCP Jagmohan Meena told PTI.

Six, including a minor, arrested

Based on the complaint lodged on November 4, the boyfriend of the woman, the cafe owner, a boy, and three others were arrested during the next two days, he said.

READ | Pune cab driver finds missing wife's body inside sofa he was sleeping on: Report

They have been booked under various sections of the BNS, IT Act, and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Private video of the victim, her boyfriend recovered

The police also recovered the videos from their mobile phones which were sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Bhubaneswar for examination, the officer added.

Meena said in a press conference that the accused persons had sexually assaulted the victim twice. The DCP appealed to any woman, who is being blackmailed, to come forward and lodge a complaint without any fear and hesitation.

READ | Odisha Police's arrest post, with a hilarious emoji twist, goes viral

Odisha law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan in Bhubaneswar said that the government will ensure that the culprits are punished.

The case came to light when the state government was working to declare Odisha a crime-free state for women by 2036, the minister said

