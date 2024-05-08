Five arrested for allegedly gang raping class 10 girl in MP’s Shahdol

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested five people in connection with the gang rape of a class 10 girl student in Shahdol district, officials said. (Representative Photo)

Police said that the accused were arrested from different areas in Umaria and Rewa districts in the wee hours on Wednesday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The action was taken based on the complaint filed by the family members of the 15-year-old girl on Monday night, said police.

According to the complaint, police said, the accused gang-raped her when she was with her friend on Monday night and also shot an obscene video of the minor with her male friend and threatened her with dire consequences.

Following the complaint, police swung into action and, within 36 hours of the incident, arrested five accused, said Kumar Prateek, superintendent of police (SP), Shahdol.

“On Monday night, the girl was going home from coaching, and she met a friend on the way and both went for a walk when around five youths took the girl to a nearby forest and beat up the girl’s friend. They later gang-raped the girl and also made a video of her with her friend and threatened the girl of posting this video on social media if she complained”, said SP Prateek.

Police said the rape survivor was taken to the hospital by the parents after she shared the ordeal with them, and the hospital doctor confirmed the gang rape after examining the minor.

Meanwhile, a joint team of the Shahdol district administration and municipal body on Wednesday demolished the “illegally constructed houses” of the accused persons in Kalyanpur village.