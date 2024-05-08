 Five arrested for allegedly gang raping class 10 girl in MP’s Shahdol - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Five arrested for allegedly gang raping class 10 girl in MP’s Shahdol

ByShruti Tomar
May 08, 2024 07:06 PM IST

According to the complaint, police said, the accused gang-raped her when she was with her friend on Monday night and also shot an obscene video of the minor with her male friend and threatened her with dire consequences

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested five people in connection with the gang rape of a class 10 girl student in Shahdol district, officials said. 

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Police said that the accused were arrested from different areas in Umaria and Rewa districts in the wee hours on Wednesday. 

The action was taken based on the complaint filed by the family members of the 15-year-old girl on Monday night, said police.

According to the complaint, police said, the accused gang-raped her when she was with her friend on Monday night and also shot an obscene video of the minor with her male friend and threatened her with dire consequences. 

Following the complaint, police swung into action and, within 36 hours of the incident, arrested five accused, said Kumar Prateek, superintendent of police (SP), Shahdol.

“On Monday night, the girl was going home from coaching, and she met a friend on the way and both went for a walk when around five youths took the girl to a nearby forest and beat up the girl’s friend. They later gang-raped the girl and also made a video of her with her friend and threatened the girl of posting this video on social media if she complained”, said SP Prateek.

Police said the rape survivor was taken to the hospital by the parents after she shared the ordeal with them, and the hospital doctor confirmed the gang rape after examining the minor.

Meanwhile, a joint team of the Shahdol district administration and municipal body on Wednesday demolished the “illegally constructed houses” of the accused persons in Kalyanpur village.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Five arrested for allegedly gang raping class 10 girl in MP's Shahdol

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
