Five arrested for extorting ₹1.36 lakh from Zirakpur builder
Five men have been arrested for extorting ₹1.36 lakh from a Zirakpur builder by posing as mining department officials.
The accused, identified as Mangu of Patiala, Narinder Singh of Hoshiarpur, and Manoj Kumar and Rajiv Kumar, of Machhli Kalan, Kharar, were arrested on the complaint of Daljit Singh.
A resident of Kishanpura, Dhakoli, Daljit is the director of Royal Estate Group, Zirakpur, which is building a project, Oxford, on the Zirakpur-Ambala road.
Daljit alleged that the five accused had taken ₹1.36 lakh from him to allow him to dump extracted soil on the vacant land of his GMADA-approved project.
Investigators said the accused had been extorting money from private builders using the same modus operandi, as they had the knowhow of mining department’s functioning.
They have been booked under Sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused were produced before a Dera Bassi court and remanded to two-day police custody.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana cops dance to tunes of songs promoting liquor during Raahgiri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From today, vaccination drive to be conducted at 11 sites in Ludhiana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We will not shift the venue of the Republic Day tractor rally, farmers to police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kalkaji jewellery showroom burgled by thieves who break in through roof
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP alleges fund hike for SDMC councillors, BJP says no change in amount
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt gets farmers’ consent to set up solar power plant on 225 acres across nine villages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With interlinked Metro and RRTS stations, INA Market all set to be major transit hub
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Whose road it is, asks HC after demolition drive leaves people displaced
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South corp to award ₹10L to RWAs segregating 100% waste at source
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five arrested for extorting ₹1.36 lakh from Zirakpur builder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four Bishnoi gang members held with arms in Mohali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
19-year-old DU student shot dead in Ambala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taste of life: When the purity of ghee gets a mention as newspaper advertisement in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drug smuggling module busted with arrest of 3 from Kashmir in Punjab’s Kapurthala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 Delhi residents face charges for taking over school fraudulently on agriculture university campus in Solan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox