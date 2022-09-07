Five dead, 9 injured as balcony of old building collapses in UP’s Prayagraj

Five people were killed and nine others were injured when a balcony of an old building collapsed in Hatia locality in Muthiganj area of Prayagraj on Tuesday evening.

Those killed had taken shelter under the balcony amidst rains that lashed the city on Tuesday.

The injured were rescued and admitted to SRN hospital. Senior officials including district magistrate Sanjay Khatri and IG range Rakesh Singh also rushed to the spot, officials said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief on the tragic incident in Prayagraj and issued instructions to officials for immediate treatment of those injured. He prayed for the peace of the departed souls. The chief minister declared financial assistance of ₹4 lakh to the next of kin of those dead in the incident and free treatment for all injured.

UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi also condoled the deaths.

IG Range Dr Rakesh Kumar Singh said some people had taken shelter under the balcony of an old dilapidated building at Hatia crossing during the rains. At least 14 persons were buried under the debris when the balcony of the building suddenly collapsed on them, he said.

The persons buried under the debris were rescued and were admitted to hospitals where four of them succumbed to their injuries. One more injured person later died at the hospital while undergoing treatment.

The deceased and injured persons were locals and belonged to different families, who took shelter under the building to escape rains, IG added.

The deceased were identified as Sushil Kumar Gupta (40) of Muthiganj, Rajendra Patel (51) of Naini, Niraj Kesarwani (32) of Mutthiganj, Naseeruddin (55) of Sarai Mamrez and Shyam Babu (45), also a local.

Some of the injured were also admitted to a private hospital in Rambagh area, police said.

District magistrate Sanjay Khatri said fire fighters, NDRF team along with policemen were engaged for the rescue works. The injured have been admitted to hospital for treatment, he said.

Locals said that the building was over 100-year-old and was in a dilapidated state. Some shops situated in the outer part of the building also sustained losses.