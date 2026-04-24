Five dead, over two dozen injured as tractor overturns in Lakhimpur Kheri’s Nighasan

Despite state rules prohibiting the use of tractor-trolleys for carrying passengers, such vehicles continue to be widely used for transportation, even as accident cases are on the rise. The concern has resurfaced following a recent incident in Lakhimpur Kheri, where five people were killed and around two dozen others were injured after a trolley lost balance and overturned. Police officials at the accident spot in Padhuva on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

On Thursday afternoon, at least five people, including two women and three minor girls, were killed and two dozen others were injured—nine of them critically—when a tractor pulling two trolleys overturned on the Dhakherwa-Ghajiapur highway near Aughad Baba temple. The incident occurred within the Padhuva police jurisdiction in Nighasan tehsil in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

All the injured and deceased were residents of Sohariya village under Shardanagar police limits. They were travelling to Karakot temple in Bahraich district to attend a relative’s ‘mundan’ ceremony.

The injured were taken to the nearby Ramiabehar community health centre (CHC), while those in serious condition were referred to the district hospital.

Nighasan deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Shivam Kumar confirmed that five people lost their lives in the mishap. He informed that the accident occurred when the tractor driver, who had attached two trolleys to carry a large number of villagers, lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident.

Padhuva police station incharge Dinesh Sharma told HT that the deceased have been identified as Nayansi (15), Raj Kumar (35), Makhana (45), Komal (12) and Panchhi (16), all resident of Sohariya village under Shardanagar police limits.

Meanwhile, additional superintendent of police Pawan Gautam, Nighasan sub-divisional magistrate Rajeev Nigam, Dhaurahra SDM Shashi Kant Mani, Pallia deputy SP Jitendra Singh Parihar and other officials rushed to the spot and later visited the CHC to console the grieving families and assess the medical care being provided to the injured.

‘Use banned for transporting passengers’

As per the SoPs issued by the UP government in Jan 2025, under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, agricultural tractors and trailers are defined specifically for agricultural use. Commercial use of these vehicles is deemed illegal.

Earlier, chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a review meeting in 2022 asked officials to ensure that tractor-trolleys were not used for passenger travel. His directives followed several fatal accidents involving tractor-trolleys

Dr Kaushlendra Yadav, enforcement officer at the Lakhimpur ARTO office, told HT that the Motor Vehicles Act does not permit the use of tractor-trolleys for transporting passengers.

He said these vehicles are meant solely for carrying goods and warned that strict action would be taken against violations. Referring to the Padhuva accident, he added that both attaching two trolleys to a single tractor and carrying passengers were illegal, and such practices would be strictly monitored.

Assistant road transport officer (ARTO) SB Pandey also said that carrying passengers in tractor-trolleys is not permitted.

Meanwhile, responding to the accident, the newly-appointed Kheri district magistrate Anjani Kumar Singh termed the incident tragic and said measures would be taken to curb the misuse of tractor-trolleys.

DM Singh, along with SP Dr Khyati Garg and chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Santosh Gupta, visited the district hospital and met the 22 injured who had been referred there from the CHC after initial treatment.

The DM consoled the grieving families and assured them of proper medical care, directing hospital authorities to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured. He added that one of the critically injured patients had been referred to Lucknow for further treatment.

Repeated trolley tragedy

Earlier, on April 2, three women were killed and 16 others injured when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturned and fell into a 30-foot-deep canal in Kushinagar district.

On April 7, a teenager died and four others were injured after a tractor-trolley overturned in the Barhaj area of Deoria district. Preliminary findings suggested that the vehicle was being driven by a 17-year-old minor. The group was returning after unloading wheat when the accident occurred.

Meanwhile, preventing the use of tractor-trolleys for transporting people—especially in rural areas—remains a major challenge. In villages, these vehicles are commonly used to ferry large groups during functions or events, despite the risks, often leading to unfortunate accidents.