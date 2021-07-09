Five held for June assault on Moga RTI activist

Moga Two weeks after Right to Information (RTI) activist SN Sood, 70, a retired teacher, was assaulted by unidentified miscreants on June 25, police have registered a case against six persons, and arrested five of them. Sood has claimed that the attack is linked to his application under the RTI which seeks information on the Outdoor Advertisement Policy of the Moga municipal corporation.

“I have been trying to get information on the rates of outdoor advertisement and proceedings of its tender allotment from the Moga MC for 18 months. The officials have nor provided any relevant information. On July 5, I was given a reply which had irrelevant information. Now, the state information commission has ordered MC to provide me that information. Since then, I have been under pressure not to pursue my RTI application.”

“After the June 25 attack, I had told the police that who is behind the act,” he claimed.

According to the police, the accused are Suraj Singh; Shiva; Charanjeet Singh; Harmandeep Singh; Avtar Singh and Bawa of Moga. Barjinder Singh, DSP city, said, “We have registered a case and arrested five accused. Only Bawa is absconding. Further action will be taken as per investigation.”

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt); 325 (grievous hurt); 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC has been registered against them at City South police station.