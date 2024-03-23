Five held with 3 pistols, 49 cartridges after raids on house in Sector-89

Five suspects were arrested and three pistols and 49 live cartridges of two different bores were seized from their possession after police raided a house in Sector-89 of the city, police said on Friday. Based on the complaint of head constable Ravi Kumar, an FIR was registered under the Arms Act at Sector-10 police station on Thursday evening. (Representational Image)

Investigators said that the raid was carried out early on Thursday morning after police received information about some suspicious people hiding in a house in Bamdoli. According to the information received, they were planning to escape soon.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Akash Kumar alias Ashu (28), Ravi Kumar (30), Rajkumar Pal (28), Anil Kumar (30) and Monu Singh (24).

They said that it was Akash who had opened the door when the raiding team knocked at the entrance. He was immediately overpowered and the team barged inside to find the four other suspects.

According to the police, they recovered a pistol, a magazine and 14 cartridges from Akash, 15 cartridges from Ravi, three more from Rajkumar and Monu each and 14 from Anil. Police said two more country-made loaded pistols and three live cartridges were found hidden beneath beds inside the house during the search.

A senior police officer said that the suspects had bought the arms and ammunition from a supplier in Uttar Pradesh after paying a hefty sum of money.

“We were trying to ascertain if they had planned to sell the consignment to criminals in Gurugram and neighbouring districts of Haryana or were hatching a conspiracy for committing a crime. They are being interrogated after which several things will become clear. However, there is a strong possibility that the suspects’ main motive was to sell the weapons for money,” he said.

Investigators said, Akash is a resident of Bamdoli, Ravi of Siwana in Jhajjar, Rajkumar of Jainabad and Monu of Dharuhera, both in Rewari and Anil of Kharkada, Rohtak.

Gurugram police public relations officer, Sandeep Kumar said that the concerned district police were contacted to get their criminal antecedents. “Investigation is on to ascertain the identities of those smugglers who had supplied weapons to these suspects,” he said.

