Five killed, 29 injured as canter rams into truck in Bulandshahr

In a major road accident early Friday morning, five people, including two woman and child, lost their lives and 29 others were injured when a canter rammed into a truck near Roda Inter College on the Bulandshahr–Jahangirabad road. The victims were returning to their village in Shahjahanpur after working at a brick kiln in Punjab. The victims were returning to their village in Shahjahanpur after working at a brick kiln in Punjab. (HT)

Three people died on spot whereas two others died during treatment at Meerut medical college.

The deceased have been identified as Ravi Kumar, 25, Shivdevi, 28, Krishna, 10, Nathiya, 42, all residents of Shahjahanpur, and the canter driver, whose identity remains unknown.

Local authorities confirmed that 26 of the injured were critically hurt and referred to higher medical centres after receiving initial treatment at the district hospital. Two of these have succumbed to their injuries and the remaining victims are being monitored closely.

“24 others are undergoing treatment and are out of danger,” said Dr Manisha Jindal, principal of the government medical college.

According to police, the accident occurred around 3:30 am when the canter, carrying labourers from Moda Bhatti in Punjab, collided with a truck that had slowed down near a speed breaker on the Jahangirabad road. Preliminary investigations suggest the canter driver may have dozed off at the wheel, resulting in the high-impact crash.

Additional superintendent of police (rural) Dr Tejveer Singh said, “The truck in front had applied brakes due to a speed breaker. The canter, likely being driven by a drowsy driver, could not brake in time and crashed into it.”

Survivors revealed that they had gone to Punjab for brick kiln work about eight months ago through a contractor. Late Thursday night, they hired a canter to return home. The vehicle was rented in Punjab for the journey.

Soon after the incident, senior officials including district magistrate Shruti and SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh visited the district hospital.