Five killed as roadways bus collides with two motorcycles in Muzaffarnagar

: Five people, including a 25-year-old man and his three-year-old daughter, were killed after a roadways bus collided with two motorcycles near Bhaisna village in Muzaffarnagar district on the Baraut road, police said. The second motorcycle was carrying Idrish and Sajid. They too died of their injuries. (For representation only)

The accident took place in the Budhana police station area when the bus allegedly collided with the two motorcycles coming from the opposite direction. The impact was severe, leaving all five people travelling on the motorcycles seriously injured.

Local residents alerted the police after the collision. Police reached the spot and arranged ambulances to take the injured to the district hospital. However, all five victims died during treatment, officials said. The deceased were identified as Furman, 25, son of Umaruddin, and his three-year-old daughter Allo, both residents of Tamela Garhi in Baghpat; Momin, 25, son of Manzoor Ahmad, a resident of Rajpur Garhi in Budhana; and Idrish, 70, son of Gayyura, and Sajid, 24, son of Samayuddin, both residents of Kandhla in Shamli district.

Police said Furman, his daughter Allo and Momin were travelling on one motorcycle. Momin was Furman’s brother-in-law. All three died in the accident. The second motorcycle was carrying Idrish and Sajid. They too died of their injuries. Police are gathering information from the families to establish the exact relationship between the two.

The deaths have caused grief among the families of the victims. Police have taken the bodies into custody and started further legal proceedings. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the collision and determining the role of the roadways bus driver in the accident, SP Rural Mahadik Akshay Sanjay said.