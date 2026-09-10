Petition in HC challenges orders for demolition of Saharanpur Collectorate mosque

A writ petition was filed before the Allahabad high court on Wednesday against orders for demolition of the mosque situated on the Saharanpur Collectorate premises. The mosque was demolished on September 5. (File)

The petition, filed under Article 227 of the Constitution by advocate Mohammed Tanveer Ahmad, challenges the order passed by the Saharanpur city magistrate on July 16, 2026, and the order of the Saharanpur district judge dated September 2, 2026, which upheld the magistrate’s decision.

The petition has made the Uttar Pradesh government through the Saharanpur district magistrate, as well as Abdul Hamid, the manager and maulvi of the mosque, respondents. It has alleged that the orders passed by both authorities were without jurisdiction and contrary to law.

The city magistrate, acting under the Uttar Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1972, had on July 16 ordered the eviction and demolition of the 315-square-metre mosque situated on the Collectorate premises. The order also imposed a fine of ₹6.41 crore on the mosque management for unlawful occupation and use of the premises.

The mosque management subsequently filed an appeal against the magistrate’s order before the district court. However, the district judge dismissed the appeal on September 2, upholding the demolition order.

The authorities subsequently demolished the mosque on September 5.

The latest petition challenges both the original demolition order and the district court’s decision upholding it. The petitioner has alleged that the authorities lacked the jurisdiction and legal authority to pass the orders.

The matter is expected to come up for hearing before the high court in due course.