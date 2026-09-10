Gurugram PG owner shot dead over ₹1.5 L dispute, suspect held from Delhi
Police said the accused had lent ₹6.5 lakh to the victim in 2021, of which ₹1.5 lakh remained unpaid.
The prime suspect in the killing of a 36-year-old paying guest owner in Sector-12 was arrested from Delhi within hours of the shooting on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.
The accused, 40, an ex-serviceman from Bhiwani, had reached the victim’s home using public transport and fled to Delhi after hiring an auto rickshaw, from where police arrested him, investigators said.
Naveen Sharma, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the accused had lent ₹6.5 lakh to the victim in 2021, of which ₹1.5 lakh remained unpaid, leading to the dispute. The two became acquainted six years ago after being introduced through a common associate. “On Tuesday, he reached the victim’s home from Bhiwani to collect the pending amount of ₹1.5 lakh. The victim called their common associate to remain present at the spot,” Sharma said.
The two discussed repayment for nearly half an hour before a heated exchange, after which the accused allegedly realised he would not receive the money that day, Sharma said.
“The accused became infuriated, pulled out his licensed pistol that he had carried from Bhiwani to Gurugram and shot the victim in the forehead from close range,” he said.
The associate alerted the police control room, following which Sector-14 police, paramedical teams and forensic experts reached the spot. The victim was taken to a private hospital in Sector-14 and later shifted to another in Sector 44, where he was declared dead on arrival.
An FIR was registered at the Sector-14 police station on the complaint of the associate under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. The accused had retired from the Army in 2024, police said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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