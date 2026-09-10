Gurugram PG owner shot dead over ₹1.5 L dispute, suspect held from Delhi

The prime suspect in the killing of a 36-year-old paying guest owner in Sector-12 was arrested from Delhi within hours of the shooting on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday. The victim’s common associate, who was present during the repayment discussion, alerted the police control room after the shooting. (File photo)

The accused, 40, an ex-serviceman from Bhiwani, had reached the victim’s home using public transport and fled to Delhi after hiring an auto rickshaw, from where police arrested him, investigators said.

Naveen Sharma, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the accused had lent ₹6.5 lakh to the victim in 2021, of which ₹1.5 lakh remained unpaid, leading to the dispute. The two became acquainted six years ago after being introduced through a common associate. “On Tuesday, he reached the victim’s home from Bhiwani to collect the pending amount of ₹1.5 lakh. The victim called their common associate to remain present at the spot,” Sharma said.

The two discussed repayment for nearly half an hour before a heated exchange, after which the accused allegedly realised he would not receive the money that day, Sharma said.

“The accused became infuriated, pulled out his licensed pistol that he had carried from Bhiwani to Gurugram and shot the victim in the forehead from close range,” he said.

The associate alerted the police control room, following which Sector-14 police, paramedical teams and forensic experts reached the spot. The victim was taken to a private hospital in Sector-14 and later shifted to another in Sector 44, where he was declared dead on arrival.

An FIR was registered at the Sector-14 police station on the complaint of the associate under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. The accused had retired from the Army in 2024, police said.