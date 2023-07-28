Five arrested by Goa Police in drive against child pornography

Five persons were arrested on Friday over allegations of transmission, storage and viewing of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), Goa police said. The five arrested hail from Madhya Pradesh, UP, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Goa respectively. (Representative file image)

The five arrested hail from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Goa respectively.

According to police, the accused were involved in viewing, transmission and storage of child sexual abuse material.

“CSAM is a heinous form of content that involves the exploitation and sexual abuse of children. It is illegal, morally reprehensible, and causes immense harm to the victims involved. The distribution, possession, or creation of CSAM is a serious criminal offence with severe legal consequences, and its existence perpetuates the exploitation and trauma suffered by innocent children,” superintendent of police (crime) Nidhin Valsan, said.