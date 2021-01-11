Five steps to transfer ownership of vehicle in Pune

Step 1:

Visit parivahan.gov.in portal click on the option related to online services then choose vehicle services. Choose the state and enter the details of vehicle registration. Proceed to miscellaneous which will lead to generating an OTP. Enter all details of the vehicle.

Step 2:

There are several forms that one needs to fill. For a NOC (No Objection Certificate) you will need to upload an online fee receipt (2 copies), original Registration Certificate (RC), form No 28 (It is also required to prove that you don’t hold any liabilities that can stop you from legally selling your vehicle).

Step 3:

For a change in ownership use form no. 29 (2 copies). One would also require a police commissioner’s report as an NOC for another state passing, pencil print of the original chassis. Three copies pasted duly on form No. 28. Mention your mobile number also.

Step 4:

In the case of a vehicle registered within the same state, the transfer is done within fourteen days after the application for the transfer of ownership of a motor vehicle is submitted made by the transferee in form 30. Form 30 is a confirmation of form 29.

Step 5:

Documents required: Form 29, 30, I, certificate of registration, certificate of insurance, certificate of PUC, PAN card (seller and purchaser) or form 60, chassis and engine pencil print, proof of date of birth of purchaser, address proof, RC book, purchaser’s undertaking, passport size photograph.

“The ministry of road transport and highways-run portal is a well-managed digital platform where 50 RTOs are connected. We have made the procedure easy and hassle-free for people. Forms have to be filled online and payment as well to maintain transparency. The forms need to be downloaded and submitted as hard copies to their nearest RTO. During the lockdown, we had slot booking and now we have walk-in facilities after one has filled the forms online,” says Sanjay Sasane, deputy RTO

For more details visit parivahan.gov.in