IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Fixing liability for defective airbags will help improve automobile safety
HT Image
HT Image
others

Fixing liability for defective airbags will help improve automobile safety

Automobile safety got a fillip last week with the apex consumer court reiterating the car manufacturers’ liability for defective air bags
READ FULL STORY
By Pushpa Girimaji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:32 PM IST

Automobile safety got a fillip last week with the apex consumer court reiterating the car manufacturers’ liability for defective air bags.

Coming as it does after publication of the proposed amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules to make airbags mandatory for the front passenger too (in addition to the driver), this order acts as a wake-up call for manufacturers to comply fully with safety standards and ensure that airbags are defect free. The new consumer protection law with its specific emphasis on product liability, also underscore this point.

The order of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, directing Hyundai to pay 3 lakhs to a consumer for the failure of the air bags to deploy during a collision with a truck on the Delhi-Panipat highway in 2017, highlights the consumer’s right to compensation not only for a defective air bag, but also for the failure of the manufacturer to give complete and material information about the airbags prior to the sale.

Dismissing the argument of the manufacturer that a) the impact of the crash was not so forceful as to require the deployment of the air bag; b) that the consumer had not produced any expert evidence in support of his claim, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission agreed with the Delhi State Consumer Commission that the photographs of the damaged vehicle showed the impact and the location of the front collision and thereby the defect in the airbags, resulting in injuries to the passengers. And that this was a case where the doctrine of Les Ipsa Loquitor ( the thing speaks for itself) applied and there was no need to rely on an expert opinion.

Presiding member CViswanath in his order also observed that “highlighting safety features including airbags while selling the car and not elaborating and disclosing the threshold limits for their opening is by itself an unfair trade practice”. (Hyundai Motors India Ltd Vs Shailender Bhatnagar, Jan 5, 2021)

A 2001 study in the American Journal of Epidemiology indicated that mortality in head-on car collisions went down by 63 per cent with the deployment of air bag and by 80 per cent in combination with the seat belt. A subsequent 2011 report in the American Journal of Orthopaedics said seat belts and air bags together brought down mortality as well as injury severity by 67 per cent. It’s for this reason that air bags are considered a critical safety feature in automobiles. In the US, an estimated 2790 lives were saved by frontal air bags in 2017.

However, for air bags to be effective, they must be made to precise standards. A wrong sensor setting, for example, could result in the airbag not being deployed in lower energy crashes, where they should be fired. According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), airbags should deploy in “moderate to severe frontal or near-frontal crashes” such as those equivalent to striking a parked car of similar size at about 16-28 mph or higher.

Any lacuna or defect in the sensor or the air bag module or the electronic control unit or the inflator could lead to failure of the air bag. In the last five years for example, Takata airbags installed in tens of millions of US vehicles across 19 manufacturers have been subject to recall due to a defect that may cause the air bag to explode, resulting in serious injuries and death. Described as the largest vehicle recalls in US history, the defective air bags have led to 400 injuries and 18 fatalities there.

Since airbags were not mandatory in India (only driver side airbag was made compulsory from 2019) manufacturers of high-end vehicles often used it as one of the major selling points and consumers have in a number of cases hauled them up for injuries caused on account of the failure of the air bags during a frontal crash and got compensation through consumer courts and even the Supreme Court.

The message from these orders is clear- respect the consumer’s right to safety and information or else pay for the consequences.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The youngster, identified as Aryan Chipa, is a resident of Bedekar Nagar, Diva. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The youngster, identified as Aryan Chipa, is a resident of Bedekar Nagar, Diva. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

16-year-old drowns in lake in Diva at Thane

By Anamika Gharat, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:46 AM IST
A 16-year-old boy from Diva drowned in Agasan lake in Diva, Thane, around 4pm on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pigeon lingers in the restaurant area of the Chandigarh International Airport. (HT PHOTO)
A pigeon lingers in the restaurant area of the Chandigarh International Airport. (HT PHOTO)
others

Flyers complain of pigeons at Chandigarh International Airport

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:23 AM IST
Say the bird population has gone up in the last two years and the authorities have failed to take any action
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused tied the 61-year-old women’s hands and mouth and tried to rob valuables.
The accused tied the 61-year-old women’s hands and mouth and tried to rob valuables.
others

Dombivli woman nabs phone of robber who attacked her disabled father, helps police trace gang

By Anamika Gharat, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:02 AM IST
anamika
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arrest-handcuffs.
Arrest-handcuffs.
others

Armed robbers fire at jeweller, his employees in Ambernath

By Anamika Gharat, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Ambernath police on Sunday booked four thieves for allegedly firing seven bullets at a jewellery shop owner, injuring him and two of his employees in the incident
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Man complains to police over death threats by unknown caller in Greater Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Noida: A Greater Noida resident has approached police after he received a call from an unknown number where the caller allegedly threatened to kill him after three days
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Noida factory penalised, shut down for using single-use plastic for manufacturing

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:38 PM IST
NOIDA: The Noida authority has imposed a penalty against a factory that was allegedly found using banned single use plastics to make glasses, in Sector 63
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Noida executive’s stolen car recovered, two nabbed

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Noida: The Noida Police on Sunday said they had arrested two persons suspected to be involved in robbing a city resident of his car at gunpoint from near sector 135 on the night of January 6
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Work on Kondli underpass expedited

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:37 PM IST
NOIDA: The Noida Authority on Sunday said that it has expedited work on Kondli underpass to meet a new deadline of April instead of November 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Obscene posts in class WhatsApp groups may lead to FIR against parents, North MCD warns

By Fareeha Iftikhar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:36 PM IST
New Delhi: After receiving complaints from several schools about obscene messages being posted and inappropriate videos and pictures being circulated on WhatsApp groups created to share online study material with students, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation warned parents of legal action if found responsible for any such activity
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

North MCD to create parking slots for 13000 cars

By Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation proposes to create space for parking nearly 13,000 cars across at least 20 sites, in a massive ramp up of the infrastructure in north Delhi areas where haphazard parking is one of the major reasons for congestion
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Noida: Forest officials inspect Okhla Bird Sanctuary for signs of bird flu

By Kushagra Dixit
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Noida: Senior officials of the forest department on Sunday inspected the Okhla Bird Sanctuary to take stock of preparations to deal with possible cases of bird fly and to spot any plausible sign of the same
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Wrestling matches, bike rally brighten weekend for protesting farmers at UP Gate

By Peeyush Khandelwal
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:35 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Setting aside the daily routine of holding demonstrations at UP Gate, protesting farmers on Sunday organised Kisan Kesri Dangal, a mega wrestling event, at the Delhi Meerut Expressway where about 70 young wrestlers from different states, both men and women, participated in 30 freestyle wrestling bouts
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi’s minimum temperature falls two notches, further drop in store

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The minimum temperature started dropping over many parts of northwest India including Delhi on Sunday, following a western disturbance that affected the western Himalayas on January 7 and 8
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Four men arrested after encounter in Greater Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:34 PM IST
Noida The Badalpur police arrested four persons after an encounter Sunday evening who the police said were allegedly planning to execute thefts in warehouses of factories in Greater Noida
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

UP Gate protest site stays aloof from Covid protocols

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:34 PM IST
Even as farmers continue to protest against the three new central government farm laws, the Ghaziabad administration is found wanting in terms of Covid-19 testing and surveillance at the UP-Gate site
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP