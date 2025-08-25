Floods expose illegal housing; major demolition drive launched in Prayagraj

Recent floods have laid bare the risks faced by residents who constructed homes in low-lying areas without securing building plan approvals from the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA). In a swift three-day operation, the PDA demolished boundary walls of illegally sold residential plots spread across 40 bighas in various low-lying localities and city outskirts. Six realtors have been identified as key players in this illegal activity. PDA bulldozer demolishes boundary wall of illegal plots in Zone VI, Prayagraj. (HT)

Over the past three months, the PDA has intensified its crackdown on illegal plotting, demolishing boundary walls at over 1,000 plots, mainly on the city’s outskirts. In addition, FIRs have been registered against individuals engaged in unauthorised land development across multiple police stations.

PDA vice chairman Amit Pal Sharma stated that the action against land mafias operating without the mandatory building plan approvals is being executed across all six zones of Prayagraj.

In a new tactic, illegal realtors have begun installing electric poles and underground drinking water pipelines — at their own cost — to falsely assure prospective buyers of the land’s legitimacy. These installations are misleadingly attributed to the Power and Jal Kal departments, giving a false impression of government approval.

PDA secretary Ajeet Singh confirmed that realtors are using these deceptive practices to mislead buyers into believing that the land is legally sanctioned.

Earlier this year, PDA launched widespread demolition drives across all six zones, accompanied by the registration of over 30 FIRs against illegal developers.

On June 16 alone, the PDA filed seven FIRs against 12 accused individuals in two police stations, further intensifying the campaign against land mafias.

In one of the most significant recent actions, the PDA demolished boundary walls on illegal plots across 40 bighas of land in areas such as Kathaula, Bhiti, Kareli, and Ghausnagar within just three days.