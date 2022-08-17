Home / Cities / Others / Food for thought: After Firozabad, food for cops at Mainpuri under scanner

Food for thought: After Firozabad, food for cops at Mainpuri under scanner

Published on Aug 17, 2022 12:54 AM IST
The inspection follows the controversy raised over the quality of food being served to policemen at Reserve Police Line mess in Firozabad recently.
Manoj Kumar, a constable at Firozabad police lines had raised the issue about quality of food served at the mess of the Reserve Police Lines of Firozabad. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

The superintendent of police (SP), Mainpuri, made a surprise check of the Mainpuri Police Lines mess, and finding inferior quality of food being served, issued a warning to canteen staff.

The inspection follows the controversy raised over the quality of food being served to policemen at Reserve Police Line mess in Firozabad recently.

Kamlesh Kumar Dixit, the SP Mainpuri made a random check of the mess in the Police Lines of Mainpuri on Monday and made apparent his displeasure at the inferior quality of Dal being served to cops, and took the mess in-charge to task.

“Instructions have been issued to the staff concerned after the checking. The food being prepared was of inferior quality, and thus, RI and mess manager were directed to improve food quality. Gazetted officers were asked to make random checks at the Police Lines and mess and ensure improvement in food quality,” SP Mainpuri said.

“We encouraged the personnel to report the quality of food especially if it is not up to the mark. The state government is fully inclined to provide a sufficient budget so that our staff living away from home gets good food. We will ensure proper quality food to our personnel in the future,” the SP said.

Manoj Kumar, a constable at Firozabad police lines had raised the issue about quality of food served at the mess of the Reserve Police Lines of Firozabad. He came on the highway with food in hand and that video went viral causing much embarrassment to UP police and a probe was ordered by the SSP Firozabad regarding the quality of food.

