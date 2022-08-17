Food for thought: After Firozabad, food for cops at Mainpuri under scanner
The superintendent of police (SP), Mainpuri, made a surprise check of the Mainpuri Police Lines mess, and finding inferior quality of food being served, issued a warning to canteen staff.
The inspection follows the controversy raised over the quality of food being served to policemen at Reserve Police Line mess in Firozabad recently.
Kamlesh Kumar Dixit, the SP Mainpuri made a random check of the mess in the Police Lines of Mainpuri on Monday and made apparent his displeasure at the inferior quality of Dal being served to cops, and took the mess in-charge to task.
“Instructions have been issued to the staff concerned after the checking. The food being prepared was of inferior quality, and thus, RI and mess manager were directed to improve food quality. Gazetted officers were asked to make random checks at the Police Lines and mess and ensure improvement in food quality,” SP Mainpuri said.
“We encouraged the personnel to report the quality of food especially if it is not up to the mark. The state government is fully inclined to provide a sufficient budget so that our staff living away from home gets good food. We will ensure proper quality food to our personnel in the future,” the SP said.
Manoj Kumar, a constable at Firozabad police lines had raised the issue about quality of food served at the mess of the Reserve Police Lines of Firozabad. He came on the highway with food in hand and that video went viral causing much embarrassment to UP police and a probe was ordered by the SSP Firozabad regarding the quality of food.
Mulund ceiling collapse: BMC blames illegal alterations
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has blamed the illegal alterations by the contractor for the collapse of a second-floor ceiling in Mulund East on Monday, which killed two senior citizens. Assistant commissioner of T ward, Chakrapani Alle, said the building was neither dilapidated nor dangerous. Devshankar Shukla, 93, and Arkhiben Shukla, 87, were killed after the ceiling of their second-floor home at Moti Chhaya building in Nanepada came crashing down.
Prayagraj Nagar Nigam’s heritage building set for mega restoration
The dilapidated heritage building of Prayagraj Nagar Nigam would be soon restored to its former glory. PNN officials have invited Expression of Interest (EoI) for the selection of an architectural conservation firm or an architect for conservation, renovation and giving the building a face-lift besides strengthening its structure. In December 2021, a portion of the ceiling of the main hall of the PNN office building collapsed due to corrosion in the girder supporting it.
Police step up vigil in Udupi distt amid row over banners
The security was heightened in Udupi on Tuesday in the wake of communal tension prevailing in neighbouring Shivamogga district over objections by Popular Front of India against portraits of Veer Savarkar put up in that city. The controversy erupted in Udupi over police being deployed near a banner calling for Hindu Rashtra (A Hindu Country). The poster that was installed ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, features freedom fighters Subhash Chandra Bose and VD Savarkar.
I-Day over, housing societies aim to preserve the tricolour
The significance of the tricolour does not end with the occasion on which it is unfurled. And nothing could disgrace the nation more than its national flag ending up in a dustbin, especially a day after the country celebrated its 76th Independence Day. “A volunteer from every society would pick up the flags at your doorstep to ensure that they are safely kept. Our building is a collection centre in our neighbourhood,” Ashok Gupta, vice president of the Marine Drive Citizens'Association said.
Sena vs Sena battle gets a festive twist
Mumbai: The city may have been named after Mumba Devi, but Mumbai's presiding deity, undeniably, is Lord Ganesh who has now been roped into the political battlefield where Shiv Sena and Shinde's Sena are arrayed against one another. Shinde well understands the political symbolism that imbues Ganesh Utsav in Maharashtra. Shinde's political cause may be more personal and rivalrous in nature, but his tactics are the same as Lokmanya Balgangadhar Tilak.
