For Naga sadhus, their weapons are symbols of ‘peace’

Calling them ‘weapons of peace and security,’ Naga sadhus have given pride of place to trishuls (tridents), bhalas (spears), farsas (axes), chimtas (tongs), swords, bows and arrows at the Mahakumbh Mela in keeping with an ancient tradition, offering pilgrims and visitors a rare glimpse. Ancient weapons near the Dharam dhwaja at Juna Akhada’s camp in Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

Cherished possessions of the Juna Akhada, these weapons are brought to Prayagraj once in six years at the time of the Kumbh or Mahakumbh.

This year, the weapons have been consecrated at four places in the Juna Akhada camp.

Barring a few senior sadhus of the akhada, no one is allowed to touch the weapons or even come close.

“Both the dharm dhwaja (high-mast religious flag) and the weapons are symbols of peace and security. It means first we will try to win over our enemies with love and knowledge, but if they become violent, we will take up weapons to conquer them,” said Ashtkaushal Mahant Hareram Giri, a senior member of the Juna Akhada.

“They are not symbols of violence. They are so sacred that we do not take them out during peshwai (formal entry of akhada into the Kumbh Mela) because their tips should not touch the ground,” he added.

Among various symbols of the akhadas, the most important is the “kainchee” (scissors), the storehouse of weapons.

Thousands of axes, tongs, swords, tridents, maces and guns enhance the beauty of this symbol.

“Whenever the Sanatan Dharma faced a crisis, the Naga sadhus of the Akhadas fought and defeated the enemies with these weapons,” said Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri.

Every Akhada keeps a storehouse of weapons, along with its deity, all of which are worshipped each morning and evening. During the Kumbh and Mahakumbh, some weapons are kept at the Mela ground to make the present generation aware of bravery and sacrifice of the Akhadas, he said.

The weapons are named after deities. The trident is called Shiva, the axe is dubbed Bhairav and the spear is termed ‘Durga shastra’. The tongs are bone-crushing weapons (haddi garam shastra). The sword is called Kali shastra. The mace is Bhim and the ancient gun is the iron-killing weapon (‘loh marak shastra’).

Akhadas also have sacred spears considered to be the protectors of the four directions and are known as Surya Prakash, Chandra Prakash, Bhairav and Anand. These four spears are kept in four corners and are worshipped daily. During the Chavaani Pravesh (formal entry procession to the mela area by the akhadas) and Amrit Snan (formerly Shahi Snan), spears are kept at the front under the leadership of the Akhada. First, the spears are given a holy dip in the Ganga and after that Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of the akhadas, Maha Mandaleshwars, Shri Mahants, and the group of Naga ascetics take bath, Mahanirvani Akhada secretary Mahant Yamuna Puri said.