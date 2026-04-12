Forest dept asks GNIDA to remove encroachment on Hindon floodplain

NOIDA: A multi-agency push to remove illegal encroachments along the Hindon river floodplain has gained ground in Gautam Budh Nagar, with the forest department asking Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) to initiate on-ground action in compliance with National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions. The irrigation department suggested informing in advance about the encroachment drive so its team can be deployed to help. (HT)

The NGT, in its July 2024 order, flagged large-scale pollution in the Hindon river due to dumping of solid waste, discharge of untreated sewage and encroachments along the floodplain, and directed multiple agencies to undertake remedial measures. During a hearing on February 16, the tribunal expressed dissatisfaction with the delay in demarcating the Hindon floodplain and sought a reply and progress report from the Uttar Pradesh government by May 25.

In a letter dated April 9, the divisional forest officer (DFO), Gautam Budh Nagar, asked GNIDA to ensure compliance with the tribunal’s July 2024 order.

“The tribunal’s directions must be complied with, and necessary action must be taken to remove illegal encroachments from the Hindon river floodplain,” the forest department said, adding that action taken in this regard should be communicated to the office.

The communication follows an earlier letter issued by the headworks division of the irrigation department, Okhla. The department said encroachments had been identified along the Hindon floodplain in Gautam Budh Nagar.

The irrigation department suggested informing in advance about the encroachment drive so its team can be deployed to help.

According to officials, dumping waste at locations like Garhi Chaukhandi, Noida Sector 68, and encroachments within the floodplain obstruct the river’s natural flow, besides causing ecological degradation.