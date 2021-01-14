Forest dept issues SOPs to guards as regards bird flu in wetlands

PUNE The forest department of Maharashtra has drawn up a list of standard operating procedures (SOP) for its officials to prevent the spread of birdflu within the forests.

“We have identified wetlands and waterbodies in the forest area. We have also appointed forest guards to guard these wetlands and water bodies, whereupon s/he will report to the division as well as the animal husbandry department if s/he comes across any dead bird or a sick bird,” said Rahul Patil, deputy conservator of forests.

He added that all range forest officers across all 10 talukas will work in continuous co-ordination with team from the animal husbandry department.

“We are urging people that if they come across or find sick or dead bird in the forest area, they are to inform the department and avoid touching the bird,’’ said Patil.