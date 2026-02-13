Forest land double the size of Delhi under encroachment in Assam: CM Sarma

About 2,676 sq km of forest land, nearly twice the geographical area of Delhi, is currently under encroachment in Assam, said chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said more than 1.25 lakh bighas of forest land have already been cleared of encroachment. (Facebook | Official page)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sarma wrote, “Putting things in perspective for people who are not aware of the scale of crisis we have been handed over by the previous Cong Govt. 2,676 sq. km of forest land- an area almost twice the size of Delhi is UNDER ENCROACHMENT!! Rest assured, BJP Assam is working to FIX THIS!”

The statement comes three days after the Supreme Court cleared the decks for the Assam government to proceed with the removal of unauthorised occupation from more than 360,000 hectares of forest land, affirming the mechanism evolved by the state to evict encroachers from reserved forests while ensuring procedural safeguards.

A bench of justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe observed that forests are among the nation’s most vital natural resources and directed that notices be issued to alleged encroachers, giving them an opportunity to present documents supporting their claims. If occupation is found illegal, authorities must pass a reasoned order and give 15 days’ time to vacate the land.

Also Read: Top court affirms Assam plan to free 360K ha encroached land

A bench of justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe underlined that encroachment on forest land has emerged as one of the gravest challenges confronting environmental governance in the country, and held that the Constitution casts a “clear and unequivocal obligation” on the State to protect forests and the environment -- albeit through lawful and fair means.

The chief minister said more than 1.25 lakh bighas of forest land have already been cleared of encroachment in recent years. However, nearly 26 to 27 lakh bighas across the state remain under occupation.

He clarified that 6 to 7 lakh bighas are in the possession of eligible indigenous forest dwellers who would be granted forest pattas under existing laws.

“If we exclude land that will be regularised for eligible forest dwellers, around 20 lakh bighas are still under encroachment and will be brought back,” Sarma said.