Forging partnerships: BHU, IIT-Madras ink MoU

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras to open new avenues of growth and excellence for its students and researchers. The gate of the BHU campus (HT File Photo)

The five-year MoU signed by Sudhir Kumar Jain, vice-chancellor, BHU and V Kamakoti, director, IIT-Madras, will facilitate formal interaction and collaboration between both institutions. The MoU provides for exchange of PhD students between the two institutes by enabling them to spend up to one semester in the other institute for research activities.

Similarly, the pact will pave the way for exchange of faculty members by facilitating them to spend up to six months in the other institute and research.

The two institutes, granted the status of Institution of Eminence under the IoE scheme of the government of India, have also agreed on shared use of research infrastructure by their researchers and faculty members. The scope of collaboration will extend to diverse fields of study and research like science, engineering, arts, medicine, agriculture, humanities and interdisciplinary areas.

Jain said, “We would like to partner with other eminent institutions and create new opportunities for our students and teachers. This MoU is reflective of these efforts. IIT Madras is one of the most eminent and dynamic institutions in the country and we are very happy to build a strong relationship with them.”

V. Kamakoti said, “As IIT Madras focuses on interdisciplinary education, this engagement with BHU will undoubtedly open many areas of joint collaboration ranging from music, languages, philosophy to Sciences and Technology. We are extremely excited to partner with one of the most eminent Universities of our country”.

