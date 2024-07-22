Former Assam PSC chief, 31 others convicted in recruitment scam case

A special court in Guwahati on Monday convicted a former chairman of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) and 31 others in connection with a case involving irregularities in recruitment of agriculture development officers (ADOs). For representational purposes only. (Shutterstock)

A case against former APSC chairman Rakesh Paul and 43 others was lodged in 2017 following a complaint by an ADO job applicant, who alleged that Paul and others had asked for a bribe of ₹15 lakh for a job.

The special court pronounced 10 of the accused as not guilty, while one accused turned approver.

To be sure, Paul, who is at present on bail, and 66 others are already facing trial in a separate cash-for-jobs case involving vacancies in state civil and police services during the civil service examinations in 2013.

In the present case, examinations for the posts of ADOs were conducted in 2015 and the results were declared in 2016. After the case was lodged in 2017, the police examined 1,075 candidates who had appeared for the exam and found that marks secured by 27 candidates were altered and increased.

The other 29 accused include candidates who had got selected through fraudulent means and brokers involved in the scam. The court has not pronounced quantum of sentence for them yet.