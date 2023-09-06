News / Cities / Others / Man’s body found, locals suspect murder

Man’s body found, locals suspect murder

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Sep 06, 2023 09:43 PM IST

The deceased has been identified as Pawan Kumar Bhartiya, 39, of Khai village of the Karchhana tehsil. He used to run a clinic, police said.

A body of a former block development council (BDC) member was found on Mirzapur highway under Meja police station of the trans-Yamuna area of Prayagraj on Wednesday.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

As per the reports, the body was spotted by residents of Lakshman Chaukatha village on Wednesday morning and informed police.

No injuries were found on the body, but locals raised suspicion that the man was murdered at another place and his body was dumped on the highway to conceal the crime.

Meanwhile, Pawan’s kin also reached the spot and said that he was a former BDC member and used to run a clinic in Karchhana.

SHO of Meja police station Rajesh Kumar Upadhyay said investigations were on in the case. However, he said that exact reason behind the man’s death could be ascertained only after receiving the postmortem report.

Wednesday, September 06, 2023
