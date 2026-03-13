Former Bihar Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav sworn in as Governor of Nagaland

Former speaker of Bihar assembly Nand Kishore Yadav was sworn in as the 23rd Governor of Nagaland on Friday in an official ceremony at the Lok Bhavan Kohima. Yadav, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, has had a long political career in the Bihar government. (Image sourced by HT)

The oath of office was administered by the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Ashutosh Kumar, in presence of chief minister Neiphiu Rio and other officials.

In his maiden address to the people, governor Yadav said Nagaland occupies a special place in the rich and diverse fabric of the country.

“The state is known for its vibrant cultural heritage, strong community values, and the warmth and resilience of its people. The traditions and spirit of the Naga people are a source of pride not only for the state but for the entire nation,” he stated.

Mentioning that the North Eastern region has witnessed renewed focus and investment in recent years particularly in connectivity, infrastructure and economic development, Yadav said those initiatives are expanding opportunities and integrating the region more closely with the national growth story while preserving its unique identity and traditions.

He also remarked that the aspirations of the people for lasting peace, stability and development remain paramount.

“Peace and harmony provide the foundation for sustainable progress, and with collective effort and mutual understanding, Nagaland will continue to move forward on the path of prosperity,” he said.

“As Governor, I will strive to uphold the Constitution of India and work in close cooperation with the state government and all sections of society to promote good governance, inclusive development and the welfare of the people,” he added.

Yadav, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, has had a long political career in the Bihar government, holding several key portfolios and also served as the 17th Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from 2024 to 2025.