Harvinder Kalyan unanimously elected Haryana assembly Speaker

Harvinder Kalyan, the BJP’s third-term MLA from Gharaunda assembly constituency of Karnal district, was unanimously elected as Speaker of the Haryana legislative assembly on Friday after the newly elected 90 legislators were administered oath during the maiden four-hour-long single-sitting session of the newly constituted 15th Vidhan Sabha. Haryana speaker Harvinder Kalyan (HT Photo)

Later, the House also unanimously elected Krishan Lal Middha, 54, another three-term BJP MLA from Jind constituency, as deputy speaker.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini moved the motion in the House proposing Kalyan’s name for the post of Speaker, while Cabinet minister Ranbir Gangwa seconded the proposal.

Kalyan, a civil engineer, hails from the Ror community.

The Pro-tem Speaker and the senior MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian (Congress), announced Kalyan, 57, as unanimously elected by the House comprising of BJP (48 MLAs), Congress (37 MLAs), three Independents and two Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLAs.

Later, Cabinet Minister Krishan Lal Panwar proposed the name of BJP MLA Krishan Lal Midha for the post of deputy speaker. The motion was seconded by BJP MLA Ghanshyam Das and Middha was unanimously elected as deputy speaker.

The BJP has given representation to Karnal district by electing Kalyan as the Speaker as during the inductions in the Council of Ministers the Karnal district was left out. Similarly, the BJP has attempted to give representation to the Punjabi-Khatri community by giving the post of deputy speaker to Middha, a Punjabi-Khatri, the community which has eight BJP MLAs in the present House. Middha’s father, Hari Chand Middha was an Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA from Jind. He joined the BJP in 2019 and won the Jind by-poll following his father’s demise.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Cabinet Ministers Anil Vij, Mahipal Dhanda, Ranbir Gangwa and Pro-tem speaker (Congress MLA) Raghubir Singh Kadian, along with other members, extended their congratulations and best wishes to Harvinder Kalyan on being elected Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker and Krishan Middha on becoming deputy speaker.

Congratulating Kalyan on being elected as Speaker, the chief minister dwelt at length on Kalyan’s extensive experience, distinctive working style and admirable personal qualities such as humility and prudence. Saini expressed confidence that Kalyan would elevate the dignity of the Speaker’s post to new heights.

Congratulating Middha on his unanimous election as deputy speaker, the chief minister said that for the first time in Haryana’s history, an engineer has been elected Speaker and a doctor as deputy speaker. “This unique combination will further accelerate the pace of development of the state,” said Saini, expressing confidence that the deputy speaker will ensure inclusiveness, allowing every member the opportunity to express their views, while upholding the dignity of the House.

The former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda assured Speaker “full cooperation” of the Congress. “We have seen you and appreciate your gentle nature. I am sure no one will have any complaint with you,” Hooda said.

In his inaugural address, the Speaker thanked the members for electing him unanimously.

Earlier, chief minister Saini and other newly elected MLAs were administered the oath as members of the House of the 15th state assembly.

Pro-tem Speaker and senior Congress leader Raghuvir Singh Kadian administered the oath to the newly elected MLAs.