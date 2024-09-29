Former BJP MLA Neelam Karwariya cremated with state honours

Former Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) MLA from Meja constituency, Neelam Karwariya, was cremated with full state honours at Rasulabad Ghat on Saturday. A police contingent gave the guard of honour before the funeral. She was 55. The funeral procession former Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) MLA Neelam Karwariya in Prayagraj on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Her husband and two-time BJP MLA from Bara constituency Udaybhan Karwariya lit the pyre.

The funeral procession was scheduled to begin at her Kalyani Devi’s residence at 10 am. However, due to delays in parole release of Udaybhan’s brothers including former BSP MP Kapilmuni Karwariya and former BSP MLC Surajbhan Karwariya from Naini central jail, the procession could start at around 3.30 pm.

Neelam’s children and other relatives were also present at the funeral procession.

UP cabinet minister Swatantra Dev Singh, MP Praveen Patel, MLAs Harshvardhan Bajpai, Vachaspati, Rajmani Kol, Piyush Ranjan Nishad and former MPs Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Keshari Devi Patel, Vinod Sonkar and Ramesh Chandra Dwivedi besides Prayagraj Mayor Ganesh Kesarwani, District Panchayat president VK Singh, MLC KP Srivastava among others were present during the last rites.

Former SP Rajya Sabha MP Kunwar Rewati Raman Singh, former minister Rakeshdhar Tripathi, former Congress MLA Anugrah Narayan Singh, City Congress president Pradeep Mishra Anshuman reached the residence and paid tribute. MLA Guru Prasad Maurya, former MLA Prabha Shankar Pandey and former MLA Sanjay Gupta were also there.

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak could not attend the last rites as their helicopter could not fly due to heavy rains, informed district media in-charge of BJP Rajesh Kesarwani.