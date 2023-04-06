‘Gandhivadi Prayog: Narak se Nagar ke Oar’: ‘Sanitation workers pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi every day through their work’

LUCKNOW How the schemes and objectives of the state government departments align with Gandhian principles, how district administrations can better make use of the resources available to them, and how can the urban centres be kept clean are a few of the burning questions that Ajay Shankar Pandey’s new book ponders upon. Author Ajay Shankar Pandey shared the stage with two elderly sanitation workers. (HT Photo)

The release of the book -- ‘Gandhivadi Prayog: Narak se Nagar ke Oar’ -- on Wednesday was made special as the author and former bureaucrat shared the stage with two elderly sanitation workers. At the book release event, held at the Hindi Bhavan in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, Pandey said, “Sanitation workers are among the few people who exemplify the Gandhian principles of cleanliness. By keeping the city clean, the sanitation workers and cleaners are the ones that pay homage to the memory of Mahatma Gandhi every day.”

Spiritual leader Pawan Sinha, who was the chief guest at the event, said, “The book skillfully narrates the dark side of urban administrations and the bright possibilities of a well-governed future.” Other guests at the event also expressed their amazement at the unique book launch concept. They said it is for the first time that they witnessed an author sharing the stage with sanitation workers.